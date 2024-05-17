TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Jade Pichette, Director of Programs, Pride at Work Canada/Fierté au travail Canada, their team, and a selected group of Community and Proud Partners, joined Christian Paron, Learning and Talent Specialist at Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX Group), to open the market and celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) by launching Pride at Work's CHANGEMAKERS campaign, which recognizes 15 people championing 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusion in the corporate, public service, and non-profit sectors across Canada.

Pride at Work Canada Opens the Market Friday, May 17, 2024

Through dialogue, education and thought leadership, Pride at Work Canada empowers employers to build workplaces that celebrate all employees regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

