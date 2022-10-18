PRI Environmental Creates Profitable Business Opportunities Alongside Sustainability Initiatives

Helping Canadian businesses responsibly convert their waste into a revenue stream

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - PRI Environmental is excited to announce that they are now offering a variety of services to help Canadian businesses dispose of their waste responsibly while providing new and exciting revenue opportunities in the recycling industry.

By utilizing the company's expertise in the circular economy space, PRI connects clients with partners who can find productive uses for clean waste streams, thereby diverting waste from landfills and turning it into sustainable revenue for clients.

"The goal of PRI Environmental is to not just be another waste management company, but to work with our clients to remove as much waste as possible from going to the landfill," says President and Chief Sustainability Officer of PRI Environmental, Steve Sinodinos.

"Prioritizing solutions that reuse, upcycle, and remanufacture materials for new purposes not only helps the environment, but creates new opportunities for revenue that many of our clients didn't know existed."

To learn more about the company, sustainable waste opportunities, and personalized business solutions, visit PRIEnvironmental.com.

About PRI Environmental:

PRI Environmental is focused on sustainability initiatives for businesses. While helping some of North America's largest food manufacturers create sustainable growth through waste management, we've been providing strategies to minimize waste and emissions.

