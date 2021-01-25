Preventive Healthcare Measures to Combat Obesity and Lifestyle Diseases Steer Demand for Nutritional Lipids Globally

"The concept of lipids has undergone a paradigm shift over the years. Initially, lipids were often blamed to be only a cause of cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. However, this notion has changed," said Nimisha Dhomne, Research Analyst, Chemical, Materials and Nutrition Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Growing awareness about health and managing lifestyle-related diseases are leading to an increased realization of preventive healthcare approaches by the general population to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure. MCT consumption is set to increase, especially in the weight-loss or weight management regimens, fueling global demand for dietary supplement and functional food applications."

Dhomne added: "The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the industry in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and reduced consumer spending in both developed and developing countries. However, the expanding application scope of Omega-3 in pharmaceutical industries with a large number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals is likely to benefit the market. Similarly, the rising infant nutrition industry in the Asia-Pacific region due to the high number of births in India, China, and other countries is expected to amplify the need for Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and ARA."

For further revenue opportunities, market participants should explore these strategic recommendations:

Manufacturers operating in the global Omega-3 market should focus on offering concentrated Omega-3, particularly Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), with effective research and development to support the expanding demand from the pharmaceutical industry.





Partnerships and collaborations, capacity expansion, acquisitions, and joint ventures across different geographies should be the key strategies for manufacturers to expand the krill oil business globally. The odor-masking properties of krill-based Omega-3 should be aggressively promoted to boost krill oil demand.





MCT manufacturers should focus on capacity expansion in the pharmaceutical segment in Asia-Pacific, particularly India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Growing budget allocation for the healthcare sector is expected to boost the demand for the MCT-based self-emulsifying drug delivery systems (SEDDS).

