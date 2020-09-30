Pretty Vulgar Expands in Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pretty Vulgar is known for its lightweight, highly-pigmented and long-wearing makeup that looks as good on your vanity as it does on you. The brand was conceived in order to embrace the contradiction that exists in all of us. Pretty Vulgar is a throwback to the ladylike charm of a bygone era with a modern attitude. Hero items featured include The Ink (Gel Eyeliner), Under Cover (Concealer), The Powder Room (Setting Powder), Glitter Dust and Cool AF Lava Water (Foundation).

"It's pretty, but edgy; simple, but bold; and modern, but retro."

[ Refinery 29 ]

Delivering on its history of colorful product and shade names, the brand brings some light-hearted fun to the beauty world in an otherwise stressful year by evoking the tongue-in-cheek personalities of its consumers. Pretty Vulgar's cruelty-free, mindful cosmetics collection of 26 products in 57 rich color selections is now available on www.ShoppersDrugmart.ca, where you are invited to blend, blur and mix into a colorful shade that is uniquely you.

About Pretty Vulgar

Pretty Vulgar cosmetics embodies the fact that people are beautiful, multifaceted contradictions, which is sprinkled throughout the brand. Their makeup looks are motivated by the colorful diversity of pretty birds everywhere, supporting the brand's all-inclusive mindset. Whether one feels elegant like a swan, dark like a raven or any shade in between, Pretty Vulgar wants people to feel free as a bird in exploring every nuance and shade of their personality. This south Florida-based brand offers full eye, face, and lip collections.

