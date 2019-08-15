Pretty Elevated by Irisa, a Social Impact Initiative Dedicated to Amplifying the Female Voice, Launches in Toronto

"Pretty Elevated is about creating a space and community that empowers women to pursue personal and professional growth." says Adine Fabiani-Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at High Park. "We have swimsuit designers, art curators, life coaches, a shared work space and so much more. We're here to support local entrepreneurs by giving them a platform to amplify their businesses and expand their audience. We invite and encourage people in city of Toronto to join us in celebrating these great local businesses."

Pretty Elevated by Irisa at Stackt Market will feature a rotating selection of local women-owned businesses, each at different stages of their entrepreneurial journeys and looking to scale up. Each entrepreneur will be given the opportunity to activate in the Pretty Elevated space for two weeks, rent free, to promote their business and grow their customer base.

The inaugural Pretty Elevated programming includes a collective of over 20 female entrepreneurs including:

August 15th – 27th:

- BirdieFit, a beyond basics, digital-first clothing store for women on the go

- Wild Moon, an afro-futurist inspired jewelry and clothing brand

- Smitten Swim, a high-quality swimwear brand for the adventurous made locally in Toronto.

August 28th – September 11th

- Bag and Bougie, a collection of durable fabric, machine washable and eco-friendly totes and bucket bags

- Peoples Product, stylish fair-trade clothing created by women for women

- Cherry Gardens, a women's loungewear and underwear collection

September 12th – 22nd,

- Threads, an ethically sourced and subscription tights brand

- Sarisha Beauty, a Canadian-made vegan beauty brand

- Eugenia Chan, a contemporary jewelry line for the modern woman.

The inaugural group of Pretty Elevated entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to launch their business in the pop-up and connect with new customers. Prime retail spaces in downtown Toronto come at a cost that many start-up businesses cannot afford. The Pretty Elevated initiative and retail pop-up offers a complementary space, payment processing, furnishing and promotion to each one of its inaugural partners.

"Creating Birdie Fit has been a dream for my best friend and me," said Ashley Moraca, Co-Founder of Birdie Fit. "We've been a digital-first shop because the cost of retail leases in Toronto are dramatically high, it's not easy for someone starting out to find an affordable storefront. Partnering with Pretty Elevated and activating with a pop-up in a high traffic area will help us channel and unlock our business potential."

Creating Spaces for Meaningful Conversations

Pretty Elevated at Stackt will also include access to a co-working space for guests to collaborate and create. The lounge will feature a curated library filled with feminist literature for inspiration, comfy seating, complementary WIFI and a life coach on Wednesdays to provide free advice.

Simultaneously, Pretty Elevated by Irisa will also run a range of community workshops open to the public, and provide community space to leading Toronto women's collectives. The community programming begins August 19th and runs until September 19th.

August 20th:

- Tao-Ming Lau, Women in Music

August 22nd:

- Bad Girl Collective, Read 011 with Claudia Day

August 27th:

- Ashley Mckenzie Barnes, Building Blocks Daily: A Steady Move to Success

September 3rd:

- Desiree Mckenzie, Writing & Poetry Reading

September 9th:

- Mitsu, Sogetsu Ikebana Workshop

September 10th:

- Ashley Mulvihill of Ninth Editions, Art Collecting 101

September 11th:

- Elena's Club, Brand building in a Digital Age

September 12th:

- April Wozney, Casie Stewart, Yamikani, The New Clean

September 15th:

- Toronto Thriver Meet-Up in Partnership with Rethink Breast Cancer

September 16th:

- Monday Girl, Making Money Moves: Investing 101

September 17th:

- Jacquelyn West, Carmen Douville, Jade Lee Hoy and Natasha Kajganic,

September 18th:

- Meghan Yuri Young, The SAD Collective

September 19th:

- Tonya Papanikolov, Chakras, energy flow, food

To learn more about Pretty Elevated by Irisa and to sign up for workshops, please visit www.prettyelevated.ca

About Irisa™

Irisa is a women's wellness brand created with modern health and wellness seekers in mind. Irisa products include oil drops designed to naturally integrate with consumers' self-care rituals.

About High Park Company

Based in Toronto and led by a team with deep experience in cannabis and global consumer brands, High Park was established to develop, produce, sell, and distribute a broad-based portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and products. High Park is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc., a global leader in cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution.

