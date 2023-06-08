MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's most exclusive party is back and better than ever! Brace yourselves for an electric night as Maxim descends upon Montreal's Windsor Station on Saturday, June 17, for the second edition of the Maxim Grand Prix Party. This star-studded event is the most anticipated of Grand Prix Weekend, attracting an A-list mix of artists, celebrities, influencers, business moguls, and athletes.

2nd Maxim Grand Prix Party Official Poster (CNW Group/The Feldman Agency)

Prepare to step into a luxurious playground like no other, where captivating brand activations, photo opportunities, thrilling racing experiences, live performances, and top-notch entertainment await. With a festival-like lineup, renowned artists such as DIPLO, Francis Mercier with a live performance by Kiesza, DJ Ruckus, Sam Blacky, Diamond Cafe, Kaitlin Hawayek and more, will take the stage for an unforgettable night hosted by Montreal's very own famous model and influencer, Kim Bruneau.

'We are thrilled to bring this must-attend event back to Montreal," said new owner-operator Rob Segal, President of TFA Inc., Canada's leading entertainment group. "We have an incredible night planned for guests, and this year's party is shaping up to be better than ever."

With a limited number of VIP lounges remaining, guests will be treated to catering by none other than celebrity Chef Antonio Park. This year the Maxim Grand Prix Party also welcomes sponsor, the Dilawri Group, Canada's largest automotive group. Revel in a display of their best luxury sports cars in the Dilawri Zone throughout the evening. Additionally, renowned Whisky brand Jack Daniel's will serve guests a signature welcome cocktail upon arrival. Dulcedo Management models will bring an added touch of elegance to the most anticipated party of the race weekend.

The Maxim Grand Prix Party promises an array of spectacular attractions and a night filled with music and dancing. Enjoy circus performances, relish in the expertise of our exceptional mixologists, and get an up-close look at a one-of-a-kind vehicle from the iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin.

Last year's guest list included a star-studded lineup with actress Minka Kelly, NHL player PK Subban, tennis pro and 2022 Maxim Hot 100 beauty Eugenie Bouchard , Williams Racing F1 driver Nicholas Latifi , 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button, Super Bowl LIV champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, former boxing champ Jean Pascal, Riverdale star Casey Cott, celebrity choreographers Les Twins, and Upload star Robbie Amell to name a few.

Be a part of the biggest party of race weekend and get your tickets to the MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY now!

What: MAXIM GRAND PRIX PARTY

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: From 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Windsor Station located at 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal

Tickets: Secure your booths and tickets before they sell out www.maximgrandprixparty.com

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

DIPLO

Website Instagram FRANCIS MERCIER

Website Instagram DJ RUCKUS

Website Instagram SAM BLACKY

Website Instagram DIAMOND CAFÉ

Website Instagram K HAW

Website Instagram LAURA SCAVO

Website Instagram TALLANDSKIINNY

Instagram

SOURCE The Feldman Agency

For further information: and interview requests: Media Relations: Karine Delage, Phone: (416) 876-3329, Email: [email protected]; Partnerships / Additional Information: Erin Quinn, Phone: (647) 772-2440, Email: [email protected]