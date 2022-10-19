PressReader announces CEO transition

Ruairí Doyle appointed Chief Executive Officer; Alexander Kroogman transitioned to Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - PressReader announces the appointment of Ruairí Doyle as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer Alexander Kroogman has transitioned to the role of Executive Director and member of the Board of Directors.

The quality of our people, the sense of social responsibility, the consistent innovation and our incredible partner and client relationships, have provided strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. Tweet this Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader Group of Companies (CNW Group/PressReader Inc.)

Ruairí Doyle joined PressReader five years ago and is highly regarded for his considerable product, digital transformation and operational expertise. He initially served as the General Manager and R&D Lead at PressReader's EMEA office based in Ireland, later relocating to Vancouver, Canada, as the Vice President of Product, and most recently worked as the Senior Vice President of Product and Operations. Before PressReader, he held leadership roles at technology and media companies, including Google & Independent News & Media.

"Ruairí is an inspiring leader and the right person to take PressReader into its next growth phase," said Kroogman. "Working alongside Ruairí for the past five years, I have seen first-hand how he earns the trust and respect of our teams, customers and stakeholders. Along the way, Ruairí's passion for our brand, technology and our product innovations has never faltered."

"Building PressReader from the ground up and witnessing its growth in the past 23 years with our wildly talented, fun and creative team has been the gift of a lifetime," continued Kroogman. "Today, PressReader has scaled into an industry leader serving thousands of business partners and millions of users globally. Our over 500 employees — or Pressies, as we like to call them — across Canada, Ireland, the Philippines and the US strive to meet the needs of our partners and users. And we are just getting started."

"I am honored to take on the role of PressReader's new CEO," said Doyle. "During my time with the company, I have seen PressReader evolve and grow significantly. We have doubled down on our efforts to continually improve our products and refine the solutions that we provide to our partners and customers across different verticals, from libraries and education to aviation and hospitality."

Doyle continued, "PressReader's commitment to bringing a universe of quality content within reach has long distinguished the company and made PressReader so special. The quality of our people, the sense of social responsibility, the consistent innovation and our incredible partner and client relationships, have provided strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the leadership team, and to listening and learning from all Pressies and partners, as we collectively deliver on our commitment and lead the company into its next chapter of transformation, growth and impact."

About PressReader Group of companies:

PressReader Limited ("the Company") is on a mission to empower and enrich curious minds by bringing a universe of quality content within reach. The Company is a group of companies (including PressReader, Branded Editions and TextBookHub brands) building technology solutions for content delivery and consumption, publisher empowerment, content intelligence and brand engagement.

The Company works with the publishers of over 14,000 newspapers, magazines, and educational publications and collaborates with global business partners from 150 countries to connect people from every corner of the world with quality content.

Media Contact:

Eva Wu

[email protected]

778-238-3594

SOURCE PressReader Inc.