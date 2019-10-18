Press Release Regarding Early Warning Report

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - 711394 N.B. Inc., an entity wholly-owned by Elsipogtog First Nation, announces that it has filed an early warning report in connection with the amalgamation of Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Issuer") (TSXV:TFC) and 22 Capital Corp. ("22 Capital"), which was completed on October 4, 2019 pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 13, 2018, as amended January 30, 2019, April 5, 2019, May 27, 2019, August 12, 2019 and August 30, 2019, between the Issuer and 22 Capital (the "Amalgamation"). The amalgamated entity continued under the name "Trichome Financial Corp.". The Amalgamation constituted the Qualifying Transaction for 22 Capital under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

Both before and after the Amalgamation, 711394 N.B. Inc. beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 2,857,143 common shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. 711394 N.B. Inc. acquired the Common Shares in a private placement prior to the Amalgamation.

The occurrence that triggered the requirement to file an early warning report and this press release was that, in connection with the Amalgamation, the Issuer became a "reporting issuer" pursuant to applicable securities laws.

A report respecting this acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing on Trichome Financial's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Contact Information for Trichome Financial Corp.: Michael Ruscetta, CEO, info@trichomefinancial.com; Marc Charbin, LodeRock Advisors Inc., Telephone: (416) 467-5229, marc.charbin@loderockadvisors.com