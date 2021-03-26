Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Dr. Dennis Brown, a significant shareholder of Edison Oncology Holding Corp. ("EOHC") today announced that, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, by virtue of EOHC's ownership of NewGen Therapeutics, Inc. ("NewGen") he acquired indirect beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 8,613,277 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (formerly "Vincero Capital Corp.") (the "Company") (TSXV: RKV), a company with a head office at 2201 - 8 Smithe Mews, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 0A5.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of an amended and restated business combination agreement between NewGen and the Company dated March 15, 2021 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), 30,000,000 Common Shares were issued to NewGen in connection with the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Subco") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Qualifying Transaction"), in which: (i) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, 1260541 B.C. Ltd., amalgamated with Subco to form an amalgamated company ("Amalco"); (ii) all issued and outstanding securities of Subco were exchanged for securities of the Company on a 1:1 basis; and (iii) Amalco became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As a result of the Qualifying Transaction, NewGen was issued an aggregate of 30,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 43% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of Dr. Brown's interest in EOHC, Dr. Brown acquired indirect beneficial ownership of 8,613,277 Common Shares for approximately 12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Dr. Brown may from time to time acquire additional securities, or if he receives securities in a distribution, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dr. Brown under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NewGen is a corporation existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, U.S.A. The address of NewGen is Suite R, 3475 Edison Way, Menlo Park, California, U.S.A., 94025.

