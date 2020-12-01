Press'd Sandwich Shop Adds Two New Menu Items Featuring Meat-Alternative Gardein

The new sandwiches are perfect for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians - or even meat-eaters looking to add some variety to their diet. The new options include the California Vegan (Gardein Chick'n, guacamole, vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato with vegan multigrain bread) and the Blazing Vegan (Gardein Chick'n, wing sauce, vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo, lettuce and tomato with vegan multigrain bread). A top request of Press'd Sandwich Shop's customers has been to offer vegan options, especially from catering clients looking to satisfy a large, diverse group of appetites and diets. Gardein, the #1 frozen meat alternative brand in Canada* was the right choice to meet the standard for great taste and the products are vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified.

"We have been looking to enter the vegan market for some time but have yet to find a product that meets our standard for great taste," said Scott Gordon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "After tasting Gardein Chick'n, we were confident we had the right product to build some delicious vegan sandwiches around – so that's exactly what we did!"

"A partnership with Press'd Sandwich Shop was a natural choice for Gardein, as we share a similar desire to deliver delicious and quality products that fit a variety of Canadian lifestyles and tastes," said Ian Roberts, VP & General Manager, Conagra. "Gardein offers a breadth of items including meat-alternative options for chicken, beef, pork and fish that allow Canadians to enjoy a huge variety of delicious, plant-based foods. Press'd Sandwich Shop's new items made with fresh ingredients are the perfect complement to Gardein Chick'n."

About Gardein

Gardein is insanely passionate about helping the world eat less meat. They allow Canadians to enjoy a flexible lifestyle with a huge variety of delicious, plant-based foods. The popular line includes options like Chick'n Tenders, Beefless Ground, Breakfast Saus'age Patties and unique items like Crabless Cakes – perfect for any occasion at any time of the day. Now you can skip meat for a meal, or a month, without skipping your favorite foods.

About Press'd Sandwich Shop

Like our sandwiches, the Press'd team is Canadian Born and bre(a)d. It's a tale set on basketball courts and food courts; a quest to give the people what they really want for lunch – the perfect sandwich. Back in the mid-2000s, U of A Golden Bears basketball teammates Gavin Fedorak and Scott Gordon were in Phoenix seeking solace in sandwiches after a particularly decisive loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils. The offerings they happened upon were delicious – freshly baked bread, full of high-quality meats, cheese, and veggies. It sparked the beginning of an idea for our entrepreneurial guys. Years later in 2010, the three-man team opened the first Press'd. Now with multiple locations and a menu of classic favourites and gourmet flexes, Press'd sandwiches are a star player across Western Canada, gaining popularity from those enjoying them on park benches, in boardrooms and everywhere in between.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca .

*Nielsen MarketTrack NATIONAL EXCL NFLD GB +DR +MM l Latest 52 Weeks |Period Ending WE Oct 31 20

