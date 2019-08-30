Press Conference - 1st edition of the Tribute Festival - Celebrating Quebec's Homegrown Distillers

Press Conference

Friday September 6th - Noon

Terrasse du Palais (7e étage, entrée Hall Viger)

Palais des Congrès

1001 Place Jean Paul Riopelle, Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - 29 Quebec Distilleries invites the media to the official Launch of the 1st edition of the Tribute Festival - Celebrating Quebec's Homegrown Distillers

In presence of :



Robert Mercure, President and CEO, Palais des Congrès

Jean-François Cloutier, President of the Association des micro-distilleries du Québec (AMDQ) et and co-founder of the Distillerie du Saint-Laurent

Eric Lafrance, President of the Association des distilleries artisanales du Québec and owner of Domaine Lafrance

Chef Stéphane Modat

Restaurateurs, sommeliers and bartenders from all over the province

Canapés created by Chef Stéphane Modat will be served after the conference. It will also be possible to taste over 100 products presented by the distilleries, including several exclusivities and brand new spirits!

The Association des micro-distilleries du Québec (AMDQ) and the Association des distilleries artisanales du Québec (ADAQ) were looking for a gathering that would promote alcohol produced by their members to commercial buyers and consumers alike.

"The event will highlight a mission that is similar for both of our associations during a festive and fan-friendly gathering," says Jean-François Cloutier, president of the AMDQ and co-owner of the Distillerie du St. Laurent. "It's a great opportunity to discover distilled beverages representing the Quebec terroir while highlighting the expertise and talents of local producers," says Éric Lafrance, President of the ADAQ and president of Domaine Lafrance.

29 PARTICIPATING DISTILLERIES :

1769 Distillery - Absintherie des Cantons - AIR distillerie - Blue Pearl Distillery - Cirka Distilleries – Distillerie de Montréal - Distillerie de Québec inc - Distillerie des Appalaches - Distillerie du Fjord - Distillerie du Quai - Distillerie du St-Laurent - Distillerie les Trois Lacs - Distillerie Menaud – Distillerie Mariana - Distillerie Mitis - Distillerie Noroi – Distillerie Pirate du Nord - Distillerie Puyjalon - Distillerie Shefford - Distillerie Stadaconé - Distillerie Vice et Vertu - Distillerie Wabasso - Domaine Lafrance – La Distillerie Fils du Roy - La Chaufferie - Les Subversifs - Maison Sivo - O'Dwyer Distillery - Oshlag

In collaboration with the Government of Quebec

www.spiritueuxqc.tributetocraft.com

