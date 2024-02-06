President of GroupM Multicultural Gonzalo Del Fa Joins Sabio Holdings Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO)(OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), is a diverse owned leader in the Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") ecosystem helping brands reach, engage and validate diverse consumers through technology, is pleased to announce President of GroupM Multicultural Gonzalo Del Fa has joined its Board of Directors ("Board").

As President of GroupM Multicultural ("GroupM"), Del Fa plays a key role in all aspects of multicultural marketing, diverse media and inclusive investment efforts across GroupM, WPP's media investment group. He provides clients across GroupM's Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom agencies with dynamic guidance and strategic programs to support endemic and diverse-owned media.

"Our industry is at a pivotal point, with an exciting opportunity for brands to engage and grow alongside a rising new majority population that commands and influences significant purchasing power," said Del Fa. "I am committed to Sabio's success, and alongside my respected Board members, will use my expertise to build sustainable relationships with diverse audiences to drive meaningful business results."

The Company welcomes Del Fa at a critical moment for multicultural advertising. In 2024, the multicultural media ad market is expected to surge to a record $45 billion1. In the U.S., younger generations are already a multicultural majority, and an overall multicultural majority2 is expected by 2050.

"We are excited about welcoming a multicultural thought leader such as Gonzalo to our esteemed Board," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio CEO and cofounder. "Our continued focus remains on helping brands and agencies reach, engage, and better understand diverse consumers, and we look forward to his strategic leadership."

Del Fa joins a strong group of existing Board members: Paula Madison, a 22-year veteran of NBCUniversal ("NBCU") where she held a number of leadership roles, including Executive Vice President for Diversity as well as a Vice President of the General Electric Company, then parent company of NBCU; Jennifer Cabalquinto, senior finance executive with over 25+ years experience in sports and entertainment, and who previously served as the CFO of the Golden State Warriors; Carl Farrell, who touts more than 30 years of global management expertise guiding large and small organizations through growth and transformation; and Muizz Kheraj, who has more than two decades of experience in technology supporting the capital market needs of middle-market entrepreneurs.

Over the past decade, Del Fa was nominated for or the recipient of numerous accolades including Media Maven of the Year (2014), Crain's Visionary Award (2016 nominee), Executive Leadership Award (2017), and AdWeek Stellar Marketing Execs of the Year Awards (2019). Further, he was recognized as one of the most influential Latinos in New York by El Diario (2018), named one of the 20 Most Influential Latinos in Marketing and Media (2022), and recognized as an Icon by the Ad Club of NY (2023).

Del Fa first joined the GroupM family in 2003 as Managing Director of MEC Argentina. In addition to his role at GroupM, he is the Past-Chairman of the Hispanic Marketing Council. Prior to joining GroupM, Del Fa worked at American Express Argentina, BBVA, Hachette Filipacchi and Editorial Televisa.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is a leading Diverse owned connected-television (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) technology and service provider specializing in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel market. Its cloud-based technologies empower brands and agencies to effectively reach, engage, and better understand diverse audiences on streaming platforms. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SaaS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

