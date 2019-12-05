President and CEO of SE Health Wins First-Ever 'Women-Led Business' Award at the Markham Board of Trade, Business Excellence Awards

Women have been leading SE Health (formerly Saint Elizabeth Healthcare) – a national, not-for-profit, social enterprise that specializes in home care, senior's living and family caregiving – since its inception over 110 years ago. In 1908, four nurses came together in Toronto to establish Saint Elizabeth Visiting Nurses Association ; where they provided care to the poor, new moms and babies, and others in need. Today, women continue to represent SE Health in extraordinary roles across the organization.

Sharkey is at the helm of that leadership. As a pioneer and futurist – known for empowering people at every turn and 'keeping it real' – Sharkey has a track record for leading excellence in home care and for implementing health innovation and digital technology to enhance care and the human experience.

"I am thrilled to win this award surrounded by my amazing colleagues, in a region I proudly call home," said Shirlee Sharkey, President and CEO at SE Health, who sees the growing need for home care services in York Region and says it's a privilege for SE Health to meet and exceed these care needs.

"Today, with over 9,000 leaders of impact, we have many influential and powerful women at all levels of the organization – from the frontlines, to administration and beyond," added Sharkey. "Through 21,000 care exchanges daily and nationally, we are Spreading Hope and Happiness at home, and providing exceptional customer service and care to our clients," added Sharkey. "Thank you to the Markham Board of Trade for this tremendous honour."

In addition to leading SE Health, Sharkey, a 'fearless firecracker' from Windsor, Ontario, serves on many boards, including Excellence Canada, Canadian Frailty Network and University Health Network.

Sharkey's greatest advice for other women leaders on a mission: "move forward boldly, wearing your most comfortable shoes; and take the people with you – the people are always the starting point, the middle and most certainly the end."

