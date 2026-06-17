Preserving the memory of Forillon: Working together to protect and share a unique heritage

Working together helps preserve historical objects and share local history

GASPÉ, QC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - A renewed collaboration between the Association of Persons Expropriated from Forillon and their Descendants (the Association), the Musée de la Gaspésie and Parks Canada mark an important step in documenting, understanding and promoting the historical collection of Forillon National Park. Over fifty years after the expropriation of 225 families for the creation of the park, this initiative serves to acknowledge and honour this unique chapter of history.

The collection, comprising of some 12,500 objects, illustrates the daily life of the communities on the peninsula before the park was created. It includes tools, furniture and agricultural and fishing implements, around 35% of which came directly from the expropriated families. A process of examining the objects according to their heritage value is underway to focus conservation efforts on those whose heritage significance is directly linked to the history of Forillon.

This approach represents best practice, fostering collaboration between experts and affected families to ensure shared stewardship. Since 2023, a working group bringing together the three partners has been carrying out an in-depth examination of the objects. The process includes documenting the objects, assessing their state of conservation and determining their heritage value. In 2024, members of the Association and the Musée de la Gaspésie visited Parks Canada's storage facilities in Quebec to observe the diversity and richness of the objects.

This initiative is part of the consolidation of the collections under Parks Canada's responsibility, aimed at preserving over 25 million heritage objects in optimal conservation conditions. Parks Canada and its partners are committed to maintaining an open and respectful dialogue with the expropriated families, and to exploring the best ways of ensuring that this heritage remains accessible to the community.

Quotes

"This collection is about more than just objects: it's a living testimony of our roots and our history. We want it to be recognized, respected and passed on to future generations. For us, these artifacts are tangible links with our ancestors and a vehicle for memory, recognition and reconciliation."

Ms. Hermeline Smith

President, The Association of Persons Expropriated from Forillon and their Descendants

"The Musée de la Gaspésie is delighted to be involved in this project, whose importance extends beyond the region. We are honoured to support the Association and Parks Canada in the evaluation and enhancement of these cultural resources, which tell an important part of Gaspésie history."

Ms. Vicky Boulay

Curator, Musée de la Gaspésie

"I'm proud of this collaboration, which brings together our expertise and our values to honour the memory of the communities who lived on the territory before and at the time of the creation of Forillon National Park. Together, we are deepening our understanding of our collective heritage and ensuring the long-term preservation of the most significant objects, so that this history is never forgotten."

Mathieu Côté

Forillon National Park Superintendent

Quick Facts

Forillon's historical collection comprises some 12,500 objects, including 4,100 linked to the expropriation of displaced families when the park was created. It is divided into three categories: objects related to expropriation, objects acquired for interpretation, and reproductions used in park activities.

The Parks Canada Collections and Curatorial Centre will house over 25 million objects, including some from Forillon National Park.

In total, Parks Canada preserves some 31 million historical and archaeological objects spanning more than 11,000 years of human history, of which some 6 million are on loan to museums, local, regional and national institutions, and parks and historic sites administered by Parks Canada.

Consultation with the expropriated families is planned to validate guidelines for the future use of objects with heritage value and to dispose of objects not directly related to the expropriated families.

The development of digital tools will eventually improve public access and consultation of the collection.

Related links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Information: Hermeline Smith, Association of Persons Expropriated from Forillon and their Descendants, 418-360-3377, [email protected]; Vicky Boulay, Musée de la Gaspésie, 418-368-1534, [email protected]; Marie-Anne Laliberté, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Forillon National Park, Parks Canada, 418-355-4298, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]