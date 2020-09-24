Presentria Canada Unveils Canada's First Experiential Online Learning Tool

Presentria GO engages students and empowers faculty with options for safe, active learning experiences

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Presentria GO, officially launched today, is an experiential place-based learning tool that offers a new and interactive way for students of all levels to discover self-paced learning during COVID-19 and beyond.

"Presentria GO bridges the gap between in-class and online delivery of learning outcomes across academic levels and disciplines," said Dr. Ken Wong, Co-founder of Presentria. "We are dedicated to empowering our fellow educators to provide students with the effective personalized experiential learning they deserve."

Wong is a leader in digital learning solutions and recently received a Minister of Colleges and Universities Award of Excellence for his dedication to students and the broader post-secondary sector during the pandemic. The creation of Presentria GO was a key reason for his nomination.

The tool was developed as part of collaboration amongst educators including Wong, Margaret Osborne of Seneca's School of International Business and Management, and Paul Lam, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"As educators, we have been presented with an opportunity to find innovative ways to provide enriching learning experiences from a distance," said Osborne. "Presentria GO allows students and faculty to connect, while providing those experiential learning opportunities that students have come to expect as part of their post-secondary education."

Presentria GO is the latest addition Presentria Canada Inc.'s suite of student engagement tools.

"I used Presentria GO for my lecture on outdoor advertising and it enabled me to virtually walk my students through a neighbourhood and observe the outdoor advertising in the area," said Jared Breski, Professor of Marketing at Seneca College. "This helped me to facilitate a specific, place-based and topical discussion that wouldn't have been possible otherwise."

Presentria GO is now available for an introductory annual fee of $40 per year to individual educators. Institutional licenses are available. For more information on the full suite of Presentria student engagement tools, visit www.presentria.ca.

About Presentria

Presentria is on a mission to make inclusive teaching and learning a reality. Our student engagement tools are developed by educators for educators. In 2020, Presentria launched a free version of its advanced class response system with group activity functionalities to help educators better engage with their online students during COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

