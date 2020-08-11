MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The number one event of the video game industry in Canada is planned according to a new formula this year: the training and careers part will be held September 25-26 and the business development, conferences and industry showcase part will be held November 12-13. More than 2,500 fans, international experts, commercial delegates, students, representatives of educational institutions and professionals will be virtually united to exchange on different aspects of the industry.

Sign of the sector's vitality in Quebec: in 2021, more than 2,000 jobs opportunities will be available in the video game industry. During the September event, students and employees will be able to know more about the future job perspectives and training programs that lead to a career in the video game industry. MEGAMIGS puts the spotlight on recruitment this year. Students will get the opportunity to "e-meet" the industries' veterans to present their portfolios and improve their career path.

In the pandemic context, we had to reinvent ourselves to offer a program rich in content as well as exclusive access to video games and demos. "MEGAMIGS remains a staple event in the video game industry worldwide. Like our highly creative industry, in collaboration with Productions Kaliko, we have been able to innovate and rethink the organization of a relevant and promising event for our sector", said Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

Montreal's and Quebec's video game development cluster is a booming industry recognized globally, generating more than 1G$ in economic and cultural impact, and contributed to create 13,000 jobs in the last two decades. The ecosystem is as complete as it is diverse, including key companies developing tools and providing services such as sound systems, quality assurance, localization, etc.

"Montreal industries have shown major resilience over the past months in order to pull through this unprecedent crisis. Innovation is at heart of the solutions while numerous industries and events have decided to pursue their activities virtually. I would love to pay tribute to the work accomplished by the MEGAMIGS team, which offers a very special edition this year. While we all must unite to ensure the economic revival of our city, being able to count on meaningful events like MEGAMIGS is of the upmost importance to make Montreal shine as one of the world's capitals of video games", said Montreal's mayor, Valérie Plante.

For the major partner and presenter of the Red Barrels event, MEGAMIGS established itself in the calendar of industry events: "Especially this year, it is imperative for studios to be able to meet and exchange. 2020's event offers an extensive program and enables us to present and offer visibility to Quebec's studios", concluded Philippe Morin, President of the studio.

About Red Barrels

Red Barrels is an independent video game developer founded in 2011 by Philippe Morin, David Châteauneuf and Hugo Dallaire. The studio is behind the immersive horror series Outlast, which has terrified more than 15 million players worldwide. Based in Montreal, Red Barrels studio is dedicated to creating experiences where the player goes through a highly engaging and intensely emotional journey.

About La Guide du jeu vidéo du Québec

The Quebec Video Game Guild is a non-profit cooperative that brings together independent and international video game developers, creators, educational institutions and entrepreneurs in related fields established in Quebec. A global leader in this industry and with 245 members, the Guild is the largest group of its kind in the world.

About Productions Kaliko

Kaliko Productions is defined by a unique expertise in the production and promotion of event experiences for the world of video games. The vision of the company puts forward three axes: the organization of events, such as MEGAMIGS, JamNATION and La Caravane, the promotion of video game products from all markets as well as close collaboration with independent studios to help showcase their projects.

megamigs.com

SOURCE MEGAMIGS

For further information: Source: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec; Media Relations: Julie Gagnon, Communications, 514 713-4381, [email protected]

Related Links

https://megamigs.com/

