Presentation of Original Children's E-Storybook Featuring Land-Based Learning Lead Nimkii Lavell

Available via IFL's TutorMate platform, the e-storybook reflects the experiences of the students that IFL serves and explores priority themes identified by Indigenous education leaders such as Indigenous Innovation, land-based activities, and local leaders.

Ice Fishing with Nimkii tells the true story of Nimkii Lavell, the land-based Learning Lead with the Wiikwemkoong Board of Education, who ties education to traditional Anishinaabek outdoor activities.

The new e-book allows teachers, students, Early Literacy Interventionists, and volunteers to advance reconciliation and language revitalization by exploring the language of the region together with audio clips of elders and knowledge keepers pronouncing the Anishinaabemowin words in the story – all while advancing early literacy skills in these young students.

To commemorate this innovative partnership between a national corporation, a non-profit, and a progressive First Nations school board, Nimkii Lavell, Wiikwemkoong Board of Education's Land-Based Learning Lead, will be presented with the published Ice Fishing with Nimkii storybook at a celebration at Wiikwemkoong Junior School on Manitoulin Island on Tuesday, June 14, at 12 PM EDT.

Through Symcor's sponsorship, all students at Wiikwemkoong Junior School will also receive a printed copy of the storybook as part of the end of year celebrations. The book presentation will be live streamed on Wiikwemkoong Board of Education's YouTube channel and media are invited to attend the live event at the Wiikwemkoong Junior School.

In attendance will be members from the Wiikwemkoong Board of Education, Wiikwemkoong Junior School, and Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Innovations for Learning Canada's Executive Director, Fabrice Grover, alongside Symcor's President & CEO, Chameli Naraine.

Download the storybook here: tutormate.ca/nimkii

About Innovations for Learning Canada

Innovations for Learning (IFL) Canada partners with communities and corporate sponsors to level the playing field for emerging readers by increasing their beginning reading abilities. Early Literacy Interventionists (trained paraprofessionals) are hired from partner communities and use IFL's online literacy platform to provide daily 1:1 instruction ("high-impact" tutoring) to help children develop a strong phonics foundation. In the first program of its kind in Canada, IFL also matches struggling early readers with volunteer business professionals who use the IFL platform to read virtually together.

About Wiikwemkoong Board of Education

The Wiikwemkoong Board of Education (WBE) is a leader in First Nation student achievement. The WBE provides exceptional educational experiences and services to nearly 1,000 students of all ages. The WBE is responsible for the job of nurturing the learning spirit and providing a high-quality education in its only Child Care Centre facility, in two elementary schools (grades 1-8), and one secondary school. The WBE provides education for students in Murray Hill, Kaboni, South Bay, Rabbit Island, and the village of Wiikwemkoong. The WBE also provides unique services such as Anishinaabemowin Curriculum development through the Wiikwemkoong Anishinaabemowin Kinoomaagewin (WAK) department along with cultural and land-based learning activities in all their schools from K-12.

About Symcor:

Symcor enables secure data exchanges and supporting business processes to help clients succeed in an evolving digital world. Trusted by Canada's largest institutions for over 25 years to support their digital transformations, Symcor aligns industry participants to solve common challenges in the most effective and efficient way. For more information, visit www.symcor.ca.

Event Information

Wiikwemkoong Junior School

2235 Wikwemikong Way, Wikwemikong, ON P0P 2J0

Tuesday, June 14, 12 PM / noon EDT

The Resource Room

All visitors to the school will need to be masked and provide a negative COVID test. Please contact Dwayne Animikwan (see below) to coordinate a test or supply proof of a negative test. Representatives from IFL Canada, WBE, and Symcor, as well as Nimkii Lavell, will be available to speak to the media about their relationship that led to the creation of the storybook series and stand for photos. Photography is allowed throughout the event.

