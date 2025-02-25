Preparing for the big thaw: 10 tips to help protect your home and property

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The days are getting longer (slightly) and hopefully, we can all see a bit of light at the end of this wintery tunnel. Sadly, we aren't there just yet and we still have another challenge to prepare for – the big thaw.

February, the short but mighty winter month, lived up to its chilly reputation this year, dumping heaps of snow across every region of the country. And while the snow is a normal part of a Canadian winter, large amounts of it can still be difficult to deal with and present a host of challenges to homeowners.

We recently discussed how snow accumulation can lead to ice dams and provided tips on how to reduce your risk (check out that InFocus after this one) and now, we're sharing tips on how to deal with the thaw and snow run-off. Afterall, once all that snow falls and accumulates, it has to go somewhere at some point, bringing flood risk into focus for many.

Here are our top 10 tips to help you prepare for the winter thaw:

Ensure your downspouts and eavestroughs are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home. Keep your basement floor drains clear. Clear the snow and ice from your walkways and driveway to help give the thawing snow a path to drain away. Remove the snow from window wells and shovel the snow away from the foundation. Try to clear street storm drains of leaves, debris and ice to aid in proper street drainage. Inspect your foundation for cracks, where possible. Fill in any gaps with suitable exterior sealant (hire a professional if necessary). Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home. If you're heading out on the road, clear all of the snow and ice from your vehicle before you start out. Drive according to the conditions and never drive over flooded roads. If flooding is imminent, and it is safe to do so, shut off electricity to the areas of the home that may be affected, and use sandbags or install flood shields or built-up barriers to help prevent water from entering through basement windows and doors. Use salt, sand or ice melter to help keep walkways clear of ice as the runoff may refreeze and produce slippery surfaces. If someone did slip and fall the property owner or even tenants/landlord could be held liable, resulting in potential financial liability and legal defense fees.

Many of these tips are relatively easy to do, but if you require assistance, call a professional service provider. There are several companies and services that specialize in flood-risk mitigation and management.

We hope you aren't affected by the thaw, but if you do experience water damage, here's some important insurance information to know:

Ice dam damage: Standard homeowners' insurance policies commonly cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by ice dams. However, ongoing or repeated damage is considered a long-term maintenance issue and may not be covered under a home insurance policy.

Sewer backup damage: Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is typically only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage: This type of damage is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, these coverages may be limited or unavailable.

Water damage caused by indoor plumbing, heating or air conditioning: This form of damage is typically covered by a standard home insurance policy.

Damage caused by freezing-thawing indoor pipes: This is type of damage for pipes in the heated portions of your home is typically covered by a standard home insurance policy. However, if you're away during the heating season, your insurer may require you to have someone check on your property and require you to maintain sufficient heat in areas of your home with exposed pipes. Speak with your insurance rep. about the necessary intervals for checking the property.

Flood damage to your vehicle: If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils auto insurance, damage to vehicles from water is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

Good luck with the thaw and we hope you stay safe, and that your property remains protected.

Visit our Stay Protected section for more tips on flood protection, as well as a list of a general spring safety tips (it's early, but we're getting excited for brighter and warmer days ahead.)

As always, if you have any questions about the content in this InFocus article or any general insurance questions, feel free to contact our consumer information centre. Or speak with your insurance rep. directly.

We all are here to help.

