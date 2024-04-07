MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Lots of laughter and smiling faces – that's what the 10th edition of the Premium Kids event at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, organized by ADM Aéroports de Montréal in partnership with Air Transat, was all about. This unique day allows children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or functional limitations to familiarize themselves and their families with the airport process and ease their anxiety about flying.

This year, nearly 200 participants experienced the typical airport journey, from arriving at the parking lot to passing through security, boarding an aircraft and listening to in-flight safety demonstration.

"We are delighted to once again play host to Premium Kids, an initiative that has been making a real difference to the lives of participants for 10 years and which is very close to ADM's heart," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability at ADM. "Our organization is constantly working to meet the needs of our users by providing them with an enjoyable, safe and accessible experience in our facilities. This morning the children, accompanied by their parents, enjoyed a unique experience that gave them hope that one day they will be able to fly as a family. Thanks also to all the volunteers and our partners who made the day such a success."

"For Air Transat, Premium Kids fulfills a very specific commitment: to make travel accessible to everyone," added Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Sustainability and Communications Officer at Transat. "This event is a key element in the continuous improvement of our flight operations, in particular the training and sensitization of our staff to the specific needs of certain customer groups. By seeking to understand and meet the unique needs of each traveller, we hope to contribute to a broader definition of inclusivity, a value that is fundamental to us. I join Martin Massé in sincerely thanking everyone involved in making Premium Kids a reality."

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this event, one family even had the chance to win an Air Transat flight to one of its South destinations. In addition to the airline, which has been involved since the first edition by providing an aircraft and crew, several other partners ensure the smooth running of the event: Autisme Montréal; the Giant Steps; Transport Canada; the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA); the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA); GardaWorld; HMSHost; and Montréal Airport Marriott Hotel.

This initiative is inspired by a similar program, Wings for Autism, launched in 2011 by the Charles River Center in collaboration with the Massachusetts Port Authority (Boston-Logan International Airport). ADM became the first airport authority in Canada to implement such a program at YUL in 2013.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montréal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montréal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, [email protected]