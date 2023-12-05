Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Releases Its 2023 ESG Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announces the release of its 2023 ESG Report.

"Over the last year we continued to make solid progress toward achieving our ESG-related goals and objectives. Making the world better is a shared aspiration across all of our amazing businesses and I hope this year's report is helpful in understanding what we stand for as well as the progress we are making in the area of ESG," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands.

The Report can be found on the Company's website at https://premiumbrandsholdings.com/ESG

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

https://premiumbrandsholdings.com

For further information: George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.