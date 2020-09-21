Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Provides Updated Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, announced today that it has made available on its website an updated investor presentation which includes information on the Corporation's business strategies, financial performance and targets.

The presentation is available at: https://premiumbrandsholdings.com/

About Premium Brands



Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada, the United States and Italy.

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information: Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, George Paleologou, President and CEO, (604) 656-3100; Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, Will Kalutycz, CFO, (604) 656-3100, www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Related Links

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

