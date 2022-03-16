PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION - PAYMENT OF Q1 2022 DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 10th, 2022 Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), announced its First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.70 per share would be payable on April 15th, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31st, 2022. Due to the Easter holidays, such Dividend will be released by TSX Trust for payment to such shareholders of record, on April 19th, 2022.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

