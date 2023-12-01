PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Thomas P. Dea as an independent non-executive director of the Corporation effective December 1, 2023.

Mr. Dea is a long term shareholder of Premium Brands in his personal capacity and has extensive experience as a director of private and public companies, including as Chairman. He is the President and CEO of Kicking Horse Capital Inc. He was previously a partner with West Face Capital where he co-led the launch of the West Face Alternative Credit Fund. He was also a Managing Director at Onex Corporation. Mr. Dea received a B.A. (Economics) from Yale College and a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"We are delighted and honored to welcome Tom to our Board. His long history of leadership, along with his extensive board experience and deep knowledge of corporate finance will be invaluable to Premium Brands as we continue to meet our strategic goals." said Mr. Bruce Hodge, Chairman of Premium Brands. "It is an honor to be joining the board of a company I have long admired." said Mr. Tom Dea.

