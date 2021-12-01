Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Appoints New Director to its Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Marie Y. Delorme as an independent non-executive director of the Corporation effective December 1, 2021.

Dr. Delorme is CEO of The Imagination Group of Companies. She has extensive experience as a director of numerous private companies and charitable organizations including Canadian Western Bank, Donner Canadian Foundation, The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, Canadian Energy and Climate Nexus, Century Initiative, and National Indigenous Economic Development Board.

Dr. Delorme holds a Bachelor of Science degree, a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University, and both a PhD and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Calgary. She is a Member of the Order of Canada and is the recipient of multiple awards including Inspire Business and Commerce, Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100, Alberta Centennial Medal, University of Calgary Dr. Douglas Cardinal Award, Alberta Chamber of Commerce Business Award of Distinction, Calgary Chamber of Commerce Salute to Excellence Award, and Métis Nation Entrepreneurial Leadership Award.

"We are delighted and honored to welcome Marie to our Board," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands. "Her extensive leadership experience, entrepreneurial perspective and deep knowledge of indigenous affairs will be invaluable to Premium Brands as we execute on our various growth strategies," added Mr. Paleologou.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States. For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

