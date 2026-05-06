Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2026 Annual Meeting Results

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VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2026. A total of 38,821,444 Common Shares, or 74.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Johnny Ciampi 93.75 % Thomas Dea 91.24 % Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. 99.44 % Bruce Hodge 97.49 % John Hatherly 98.15 % Hugh McKinnon 96.34 % George Paleologou 94.68 % Mary Wagner 94.29 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.38% support, and both Shareholder Proposals were defeated with 87.36% voting against Shareholder Proposal #1 and 99.16% voting against Shareholder Proposal #2, based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon 1. To fix the number of Directors to be elected

at the Meeting at not more than eight (8). 38,229,699 (98.48%) For 591,744 (1.52%) Against 2.(a) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the

Corporation. 35,264,994 (93.75%) For 2,349,743 (6.25%) Against (b) To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the

Corporation 34,320,305 (91.24%) For 3,294,431 (8.76%) Against (c) To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a

Director of the Corporation. 37,405,591 (99.44%) For 209,146 (0.56%) Against (d) To elect John Hatherly as a Director of the

Corporation 36,919,123 (98.15%) For 695,614 (1.85%) Against (e) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the

Corporation. 36,672,291 (97.49%) For 942,446 (2.51%) Against (f) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of

the Corporation. 36,239,488 (96.34%) For 1,375,247 (3.66%) Against (g) To elect George Paleologou as a Director

of the Corporation. 35,612,576 (94.68%) For 2,002,161 (5.32%) Against (h) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the

Corporation. 35,467,621 (94.29%) For 2,147,114 (5.71%) Against 3. To approve the appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

of the Corporation for the ensuing year,

and to authorize the Directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration of such

Auditors. 38,446,295 (99.03%) For 375,149 (0.97%) Withheld 4. To approve the Corporation's approach to

executive compensation. 37,005,511 (98.38%) For 609,226 (1.62%) Against 5. Votes for or votes against the Shareholder

Proposal #1 set forth in Appendix "D" of the

2025 Information Circular 4,754,867 (12.64%) For 32,859,869 (87.36%) Against 6. Votes for or votes against the Shareholder

Proposal #2 set forth in Appendix "D" of the

2025 Information Circular 317,440 (0.84%) For 37,297,297 (99.16%) Against

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100, www.premiumbrandsholdings.com