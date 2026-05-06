Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2026 Annual Meeting Results

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Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

May 06, 2026, 19:28 ET

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VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2026. A total of 38,821,444 Common Shares, or 74.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the annual meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Johnny Ciampi

93.75 %

Thomas Dea

91.24 %

Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.

99.44 %

Bruce Hodge

97.49 %

John Hatherly

98.15 %

Hugh McKinnon

96.34 %

George Paleologou

94.68 %

Mary Wagner

94.29 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.38% support, and both Shareholder Proposals were defeated with 87.36% voting against Shareholder Proposal #1 and 99.16% voting against Shareholder Proposal #2, based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To fix the number of Directors to be elected
at the Meeting at not more than eight (8).

38,229,699    (98.48%)

For

591,744       (1.52%)

Against

2.(a)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
Corporation.

35,264,994    (93.75%)

For

2,349,743   (6.25%)

Against

   (b)

To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the
Corporation

34,320,305    (91.24%)

For

3,294,431   (8.76%)

Against

   (c)

To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a
Director of the Corporation.

37,405,591    (99.44%)

For

209,146      (0.56%)

Against

   (d)

To elect John Hatherly as a Director of the
Corporation

36,919,123    (98.15%)

For

695,614      (1.85%)

Against

   (e)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
Corporation.

36,672,291    (97.49%)

For

942,446      (2.51%)

Against

   (f)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
the Corporation.

36,239,488    (96.34%)

For

1,375,247   (3.66%)

Against

   (g)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director
of the Corporation.

35,612,576    (94.68%)

For

2,002,161   (5.32%)

Against

   (h)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
Corporation.

35,467,621    (94.29%)

For

2,147,114   (5.71%)

Against

3.

To approve the appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors
of the Corporation for the ensuing year,
and to authorize the Directors of the
Corporation to fix the remuneration of such
Auditors.

38,446,295    (99.03%)

For

375,149      (0.97%)

Withheld

4.

To approve the Corporation's approach to
executive compensation.

37,005,511    (98.38%)

For

609,226      (1.62%)

Against

5.

Votes for or votes against the Shareholder
Proposal #1 set forth in Appendix "D" of the
2025 Information Circular

4,754,867     (12.64%)

For

32,859,869 (87.36%)

Against

6.

Votes for or votes against the Shareholder
Proposal #2 set forth in Appendix "D" of the
2025 Information Circular

317,440       (0.84%)

For

37,297,297 (99.16%)

Against

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100, www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Organization Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation