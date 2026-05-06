Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2026 Annual Meeting Results
News provided byPremium Brands Holdings Corporation
May 06, 2026, 19:28 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2026. A total of 38,821,444 Common Shares, or 74.43% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
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Johnny Ciampi
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93.75 %
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Thomas Dea
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91.24 %
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Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.
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99.44 %
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Bruce Hodge
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97.49 %
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John Hatherly
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98.15 %
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Hugh McKinnon
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96.34 %
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George Paleologou
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94.68 %
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Mary Wagner
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94.29 %
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.38% support, and both Shareholder Proposals were defeated with 87.36% voting against Shareholder Proposal #1 and 99.16% voting against Shareholder Proposal #2, based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
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Matters Voted Upon
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1.
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To fix the number of Directors to be elected
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38,229,699 (98.48%)
For
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591,744 (1.52%)
Against
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2.(a)
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To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
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35,264,994 (93.75%)
For
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2,349,743 (6.25%)
Against
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(b)
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To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the
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34,320,305 (91.24%)
For
|
3,294,431 (8.76%)
Against
|
(c)
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To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a
|
37,405,591 (99.44%)
For
|
209,146 (0.56%)
Against
|
(d)
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To elect John Hatherly as a Director of the
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36,919,123 (98.15%)
For
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695,614 (1.85%)
Against
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(e)
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To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
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36,672,291 (97.49%)
For
|
942,446 (2.51%)
Against
|
(f)
|
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
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36,239,488 (96.34%)
For
|
1,375,247 (3.66%)
Against
|
(g)
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To elect George Paleologou as a Director
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35,612,576 (94.68%)
For
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2,002,161 (5.32%)
Against
|
(h)
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To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
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35,467,621 (94.29%)
For
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2,147,114 (5.71%)
Against
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3.
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To approve the appointment of
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38,446,295 (99.03%)
For
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375,149 (0.97%)
Withheld
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4.
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To approve the Corporation's approach to
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37,005,511 (98.38%)
For
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609,226 (1.62%)
Against
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5.
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Votes for or votes against the Shareholder
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4,754,867 (12.64%)
For
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32,859,869 (87.36%)
Against
|
6.
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Votes for or votes against the Shareholder
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317,440 (0.84%)
For
|
37,297,297 (99.16%)
Against
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100, www.premiumbrandsholdings.com
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