Premium Brands Holdings Corporation confirms search for third Female Director is ongoing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) is confirming its commitment to its Board Diversity Policy and that a search for a third female Director is ongoing. As a result of Kathleen Keller-Hobson retiring at the Corporation's 2026 Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2026 after 11 years of service, combined with the recent appointment of an additional male Director as part of a negotiated, nomination right associated with the acquisition of Stampede Culinary Partners, only two (2) of the eight (8) nominees for Board Positions at this year's Annual Meeting are women.

In regard to the Corporation's search for a third female Director, it is further confirming that it has the ability to appoint up to two (2) additional Directors between Annual Meetings of Shareholders and expects to be in a position to announce the appointment of third qualified female Director within the next three months.

The Board is reviewing many able candidates and fully expects to strengthen the Board's capabilities and to meet its Board Diversity Policy, including its objective to have women constitute 30% of its directors.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100.