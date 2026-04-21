Premium Brands Holdings Corporation confirms search for third Female Director is ongoing

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VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) wishes to confirm it will complete the appointment of a third female Director within six months of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 6, 2026.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100.