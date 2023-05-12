Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

May 12, 2023, 19:19 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2023.  A total of 33,057,230 Common Shares or 74.07% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business.  Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah

97.9 %

Johnny Ciampi

93.3 %

Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.          

99.8 %

Bruce Hodge

94.3 %

Kathleen Keller-Hobson

99.2 %

Hugh McKinnon

92.0 %

George Paleologou

97.6 %

Mary Wagner

99.8 %


Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.1% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
Friday, May 12, 2023

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To fix the number of Directors to be elected
at the Meeting at not more than eight (8).

 

 

32,625,833       ( 99.10%)

For

296,980_   _  ( 0.90%)

Against




2.(a)

To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

32,230,890       ( 97.90%)
For

691,923 _ _   ( 2.10%)

Against




 (b)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of
the Corporation.

 

 

 

30,726,844       ( 93.33%)

For

2,195,969  _   ( 6.67%)

Against




 (c)

To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a
Director of the Corporation.

 

 

 

32,852,303       ( 99.79%)

For

70,510 _  __  ( 0.21%)
Against




 (d)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

 

31,054,015       ( 94.32%)

For

1,868,798   _  ( 5.68%)

Against




 (e)

To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a
Director of the Corporation.

 

 

32,657,990       ( 99.20%)

For

264,823  ___   ( 0.80%)

Against




 (f)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
the Corporation.

 

 

 

30,271,307       ( 91.95%)

For

2,651,506 _    ( 8.05%)

Against




 (g)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director
of the Corporation.

 

 

 

32,134,462       ( 97.61%)

For

788,351  ___   ( 2.39%)

Against




 (h)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

 

32,850,761       ( 99.78%)

For

72,052 ____    ( 0.22%)

Against




3.

 

 

 

To approve the appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors
of the Corporation for the ensuing year,
and to authorize the Directors of the
Corporation to fix the remuneration of
such Auditors.

32,576,925       ( 98.53%)

For

485,051 ___    ( 1.47%)

Withheld




4.

To approve the Corporation's approach to
executive compensation.                                   

 

 

 

31,643,697   _    ( 96.11%)

For                                          

1,279,116  __   ( 3.89%)

Against




SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information: Please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.

