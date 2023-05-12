Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2023 Annual Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2023. A total of 33,057,230 Common Shares or 74.07% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah 97.9 % Johnny Ciampi 93.3 % Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. 99.8 % Bruce Hodge 94.3 % Kathleen Keller-Hobson 99.2 % Hugh McKinnon 92.0 % George Paleologou 97.6 % Mary Wagner 99.8 %





Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.1% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")

Friday, May 12, 2023

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1. To fix the number of Directors to be elected

at the Meeting at not more than eight (8). 32,625,833 ( 99.10%) For 296,980_ _ ( 0.90%) Against







2.(a) To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the

Corporation. 32,230,890 ( 97.90%)

For 691,923 _ _ ( 2.10%) Against







(b) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of

the Corporation. 30,726,844 ( 93.33%) For 2,195,969 _ ( 6.67%) Against







(c) To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a

Director of the Corporation. 32,852,303 ( 99.79%) For 70,510 _ __ ( 0.21%)

Against







(d) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the

Corporation. 31,054,015 ( 94.32%) For 1,868,798 _ ( 5.68%) Against







(e) To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a

Director of the Corporation. 32,657,990 ( 99.20%) For 264,823 ___ ( 0.80%) Against







(f) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of

the Corporation. 30,271,307 ( 91.95%) For 2,651,506 _ ( 8.05%) Against







(g) To elect George Paleologou as a Director

of the Corporation. 32,134,462 ( 97.61%) For 788,351 ___ ( 2.39%) Against







(h) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the

Corporation. 32,850,761 ( 99.78%) For 72,052 ____ ( 0.22%) Against







3. To approve the appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

of the Corporation for the ensuing year,

and to authorize the Directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration of

such Auditors. 32,576,925 ( 98.53%) For 485,051 ___ ( 1.47%) Withheld







4. To approve the Corporation's approach to

executive compensation. 31,643,697 _ ( 96.11%) For 1,279,116 __ ( 3.89%) Against









SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information: Please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.