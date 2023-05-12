Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2023 Annual Meeting Results
May 12, 2023, 19:19 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held May 12, 2023. A total of 33,057,230 Common Shares or 74.07% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Sean Cheah
|
97.9 %
|
Johnny Ciampi
|
93.3 %
|
Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.
|
99.8 %
|
Bruce Hodge
|
94.3 %
|
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
|
99.2 %
|
Hugh McKinnon
|
92.0 %
|
George Paleologou
|
97.6 %
|
Mary Wagner
|
99.8 %
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.1% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
Friday, May 12, 2023
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
Matters Voted Upon
|
1.
|
To fix the number of Directors to be elected
|
32,625,833 ( 99.10%)
For
|
296,980_ _ ( 0.90%)
Against
|
2.(a)
|
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
|
32,230,890 ( 97.90%)
|
691,923 _ _ ( 2.10%)
Against
|
(b)
|
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of
|
30,726,844 ( 93.33%)
For
|
2,195,969 _ ( 6.67%)
Against
|
(c)
|
To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a
|
32,852,303 ( 99.79%)
For
|
70,510 _ __ ( 0.21%)
|
(d)
|
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
|
31,054,015 ( 94.32%)
For
|
1,868,798 _ ( 5.68%)
Against
|
(e)
|
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a
|
32,657,990 ( 99.20%)
For
|
264,823 ___ ( 0.80%)
Against
|
(f)
|
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
|
30,271,307 ( 91.95%)
For
|
2,651,506 _ ( 8.05%)
Against
|
(g)
|
To elect George Paleologou as a Director
|
32,134,462 ( 97.61%)
For
|
788,351 ___ ( 2.39%)
Against
|
(h)
|
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
|
32,850,761 ( 99.78%)
For
|
72,052 ____ ( 0.22%)
Against
|
3.
|
To approve the appointment of
|
32,576,925 ( 98.53%)
For
|
485,051 ___ ( 1.47%)
Withheld
|
4.
|
To approve the Corporation's approach to
|
31,643,697 _ ( 96.11%)
For
|
1,279,116 __ ( 3.89%)
Against
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
For further information: Please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.
Share this article