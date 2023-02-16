OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Premiers have written today to the Prime Minister to accept the federal funding proposal outlined at the February 7, 2023 First Ministers' Meeting on Health Care. Premiers look forward to necessary ongoing dialogue to support the future of health care services across the country – an issue that will always be a fundamental priority for all Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

For further information: Olivia Billson, Senior Manager of Communications, Office of the Premier, Government of Manitoba, (431) 777-6675, [email protected]