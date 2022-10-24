OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers today launched a pan-Canadian awareness campaign on the critical need for a new and sustainable health care funding partnership with the federal government through the Canada Health Transfer (CHT). The campaign encompasses online, print, radio and billboard ads.

The Premiers have consistently called on the federal government to increase the CHT so that its share of provincial and territorial health care costs rises from 22% to 35%, and to maintain this level over time. Now more than ever, as provincial and territorial systems continue to deal with the heavy strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for overdue federal action.

"On behalf of all Premiers, I again call on the Prime Minister to deliver on his commitment to meet with us to address this fundamental priority of every province and territory, for the benefit of all Canadians," said Heather Stefanson, Manitoba Premier and COF Chair. "The long term sustainability of our health care systems cannot be maintained while the federal government's share of health care funding continues to decline. To ensure the tests, procedures and other health care services Canadians across the country need – when they need them – they should not have to wait any longer for federal action."

Premiers look forward to meeting with the Prime Minister and working to finalize a First Ministers' Agreement on Sustainable Health Care Funding as soon as possible.

The CHT is the most effective mechanism for the federal government to support significant improvements in the health care services delivered by provinces and territories for all Canadians, recognizing the diverse needs and priorities existing in every jurisdiction.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

