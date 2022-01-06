RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with its commitment toward cycling, Premier Tech starts the year on a strong footing and announces the beginning of a partnership with the Cycling Academy. As of the 2022 season, Israel Start-Up Nation will become Israel – Premier Tech. This announcement, which is the result of many months of reflection and discussions, marks Premier Tech's return to the highest level of the sport. It comes on top of the ones made at the end of 2021, namely the creation of the Premier Tech U23 development cycling team and the partnership with UC Nantes.

This four-year partnership aligns with the long-standing commitment of the company toward cycling. Thus, Premier Tech reiterates its promise to support the development of Canadian and international professional cycling.

This vision is also shared by Sylvan Adams, team owner and Israeli-Canadian businessman: "This team is where Canada is most represented, with five of the six Canadians riders competing in the World Tour. We couldn't think of a better fit than Premier Tech — an international Canadian-based company—, for our co-title sponsor. I am proud that Jean Bélanger and I are taking this common passion for cycling toward new heights."

Israel – Premier Tech has set ambitious goals for its initial season, as it capitalizes on the success of the team during the 2021 season. Indeed, after only two seasons on the World Tour, it reached the tenth global rank. Through this collaboration, Premier Tech will continue to pave the way for young Canadian cyclists aiming at a professional career. Premier Tech is excited to join forces again with riders Hugo Houle and Jakob Fuglsang, and Steve Bauer as sports director.

Premier Tech decided to take its time before beginning a new chapter on the World Tour. "We wanted to find the right fit and forge a strong and long-term partnership. From the moment I started conversations with Sylvan Adams, whom I have known for years, it was clear we saw things in a common and shared vision. Through the course of our discussions, that feeling just got reinforced and lead us to make this announcement today," said Jean Bélanger.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses, and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect, and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5 000 team members in 28 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech.

