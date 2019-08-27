Premier Tech Forms a Strategic Co-Operation with Bühler

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Premier Tech is proud to announce the formation of a strategic co-operation for industrial flexible packaging solutions with Swiss Bühler Group. Indeed, both companies will be working together to build a design and manufacturing centre in China by 2020.

The two technology and market-leading companies — Premier Tech in packaging and Bühler in grain and food processing — are now establishing this strategic co-operation to meet market demands and create new cost-effective packaging solutions. Premier Tech will contribute with its superior packaging expertise and technological leadership in this field, whereas Bühler will bring in its know-how of high-quality manufacturing and supply chain management in China as well as its digital solutions.

"The two companies are complementing each other in a perfect way!"

— André Noreau, President of Premier Tech Systems and Automation

In bringing these competencies together, the strategic co-operation will develop automated, food safe and accurate bagging and palletizing solutions. In addition, both companies will continue to sell their respective products through their existing channels.

"The strategic co-operation will allow Premier Tech to gain better access to the Chinese market by using cost-effective and modern packaging solutions arising from this partnership or by combining them to our internationally renowned CHRONOS technology portfolio in weighing bagging and palletizing," says André Noreau.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For more than 95 years, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 500 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of nearly 900 million dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée

For further information: France Bégin Parent, Public Relations Director, 418-867-8883, ext. 6059, begf@premiertech.com, www.premiertech.com

Related Links

premiertech.com

