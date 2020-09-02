Premier Tech Announces a New Digital Acquisition in France

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is pleased to announce the acquisition ArdTIC, a European company, completed by its Digital business group. Located in Bordeaux, France, ArdTIC specializes in industrial data processing by creating and offering manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions.

This is the first European acquisition for Premier Tech Digital, which, since it launched back in 2018, has been steadily growing along with its offer in smart manufacturing digital solutions. By building on leading-edge technologies, the company supports its clients in understanding and optimizing their manufacturing processes.

With this most recent acquisition, Premier Tech will ensure a greater proximity to its European markets, while expanding its smart manufacturing operations in France.

"Together with our growing knowledge and expertise, this latest acquisition will allow us to meet our clients' requests and needs even more efficiently, while focusing on the deployment of smart, connected and integrated solutions," says Martin Lambert, President of Premier Tech Digital.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For more than 95 years, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 600 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of 925 million dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

To learn more about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée

For further information: France Bégin Parent, Public Relations Director, Premier Tech, 418 867-8883, ext. 16059, [email protected], www.premiertech.com

Related Links

premiertech.com

