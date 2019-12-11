Premier Tech and Cycling Team Astana Pro Team to Renew Their Partnership

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is pleased to announce the renewal of a three-year partnership with road cycling team Astana Pro Team.

Reputed for its commitment to excellence, Astana Pro Team is posting many victories each season and is one of the best on the UCI WorldTour circuit. Just like Premier Tech, Astana is fuelled by the desire to surround itself with driven, talented people in order to excel and redefine the standards. By leveraging team work and pushing themselves forward, Premier Tech and Astana Pro Team constantly position themselves in the forefront, further and further ahead. With so many things in common, this partnership could not come more naturally.

"This collaboration is in line with our long term commitment to promote health, education and sports through significant partnerships," stated Jean Bélanger, President and Chief Operating Officer at Premier Tech. "Premier Tech is especially proud to see a Quebec rider, Hugo Houle, thriving on the Astana cycling team."

"Astana couldn't be happier to renew its partnership with Premier Tech, a world-class company sharing our own values. By working together towards our goals, we will keep on making this a successful partnership," added Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of the Astana Pro Team.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improves our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 500 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of nearly 900 million dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

