Premier Provides South Arturo Mine Update - Declares Commercial Production

24.4 m of 20.60 g/t Au (SEC19010)

(SEC19010) 50.3 m of 6.36 g/t Au (SEC19009)

(SEC19009) 39.6 m of 8.75 g/t Au (SEC19001)

(SEC19001) 32.0 m of 10.09 g/t Au (IER19021)

Phase 3

112.8 m of 7.29 g/t Au (MAD19004)

(MAD19004) 62.5 m of 7.93 g/t Au (MAD19002)

(MAD19002) 118.9 m of 1.78 g/t Au (MAD19005)

Production at El Niño has commenced ahead of schedule and on budget, with high-grade ore now being processed at the Goldstrike facility located 8 km to the south. Based on current projections, overall gold production from South Arturo is anticipated to surpass expectations, which called solely for pre-production ore, for the year. Development of the Phase 1 pit is ongoing.

In 2019, multiple drill programs are being completed including in-fill and step-out drilling from the underground drill stations at the El Niño mine, geotechnical drilling at the proposed Phase 3 pit project, and drilling at the East Dee target.

El Niño Drill Program

During 2019, definition and step-out drill holes are being completed from underground drill stations at the newly constructed El Niño mine. Although some assay remains pending, results received to date have exceeded expectations (Table 1, Figure 1).

Table 1 – 2019 El Niño RC In-fill and Step-out Drill Results. True widths are estimated at 70 to 100% Hole ID From m To m Length m Au g/t SEC19001 (Core) 4.6 44.2 39.6 8.75 SEC19001A 6.1 38.1 32.0 9.93 SEC19003 111.3 118.9 7.6 3.98 SEC19004A 93.0 102.1 9.1 11.01 SEC19009 67.1 117.3 50.3 6.36 SEC19010 76.2 100.6 24.4 20.60 SER19001 44.2 67.1 22.9 23.22 IER19001 13.7 47.2 33.5 9.47 IER19002 1.5 42.7 41.1 11.41 IER19003 4.6 47.2 42.7 7.20 Including 12.2 21.3 9.1 14.67 IER19006 29.0 73.2 44.2 6.30 IER19007 16.8 25.9 9.1 14.00

33.5 47.2 13.7 8.31 IER19009 47.2 71.6 24.4 12.75 IER19010 25.9 54.9 29.0 3.69 IER19013 42.7 64.0 21.3 15.58 IER19016 41.1 61.0 19.8 16.46 IER19017 45.7 57.9 12.2 10.75 IER19020 1.5 24.4 22.9 5.24 IER19021 1.5 33.5 32.0 10.09 IER19022 0.0 53.3 53.3 8.30 IER19024 36.6 79.2 42.7 5.98 IER19025 51.8 67.1 15.2 8.41 IER19026 53.3 70.1 16.8 13.60 IER19027 38.1 67.1 29.0 3.96 IER19028 50.3 68.6 18.3 13.13 IER19031 33.5 85.3 51.8 11.13 IER19032 35.1 57.9 22.9 5.89

67.1 94.5 27.4 6.58 IER19033 38.1 96.0 57.9 5.08 IER19035 41.1 65.5 24.4 5.59

89.9 106.7 16.8 11.06 IER19036 44.2 57.9 13.7 5.60 GER19001 16.8 47.2 30.5 5.72 GER19002 18.3 27.4 9.1 25.89

At the contact of the Rodeo Creek and Bootstrap formations, the host silica-sulphide breccia unit is presenting thicker intercepts than previously thought. Finally, work continues to advance the potential for processing run-of-mine (heap leach) material from Phase 1, currently being stockpiled, and Phase 3.

Phase 3 Pit Project

In an ongoing effort to advance the Phase 3 pit project into future mine planning, geo-technical and geo-metallurgical drilling is being performed. The program continues to expand mineralization within the deeper high-grade breccia target in addition to potential heap leach ore in the upper parts of the deposit (Table 2, Figure 2). Highlight results received to date from the 2019 drill program are presented in Table 2 with some assays still pending.

Table 2 – 2019 Phase 3 Core Drill Results. True widths are estimated at 70 to 100% Hole ID From

m To

m Length

m Au

g/t MAD19001 221.0 257.6 36.6 4.67 Including 231.6 240.8 9.1 11.99 MAD19002 205.7 268.2 62.5 7.93 MAD19004 242.3 355.1 112.8 7.29 MAD19005 262.1 329.8 67.7 1.90 MAD19007 32.0 150.9 118.9 1.78 MAD19021 198.1 204.2 6.1 2.63

East Dee Target

Drilling to further assess the opportunity of the East Dee Target is nearing completion. East Dee is located immediately east of the current Phase 1 open pit. Drilling in 2018 returned numerous significant intercepts including 25.9 m of 5.8 g/t Au in hole BD18-05C and 21.3 m of 6.5 g/t Au in hole BD18-08C. 2019 drilling has multiple intercepts of silica-sulphide-breccia, confirming the potential of this target. Assay results will be released in the future.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines; South Arturo and Mercedes, and through future mine development opportunities at Hardrock in Ontario (Greenstone Gold JV) where permitting and development initiatives are ongoing and McCoy-Cove in Nevada.

Stephen McGibbon, P. Geo., Executive Vice President, Corporate and Project Development, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The primary assay laboratories for the South Arturo Mine are ALS Chemex Labs (ALS Chemex) and American Assay Labs (American Assay) in Reno, Nevada. For a complete description of sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, refer to the technical report dated March 26, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the South Arturo Mine, Elko County, State of Nevada, USA" located on Premier's website and at www.sedar.com.

Table 3 - Collar coordinates UTM Project Hole ID North m East m Elevation m Azimuth Dip NAD83 – Zone 11 South Arturo SEC19001 549216 4543321 1532 096 -12 South Arturo SEC19001A 549216 4543322 1532 099 -11 South Arturo SEC19003 549360 4543260 1527 182 -54 South Arturo SEC19004A 549479 4543398 1504 060 -61 South Arturo SEC19009 549272 4543419 1496 072 -7 South Arturo SEC19010 549272 4543419 1496 068 -12 South Arturo SER19001 549272 4543418 1496 127 2 South Arturo SER19002 549272 4543418 1496 038 2 South Arturo IER19001 549216 4543322 1532 069 -12 South Arturo IER19002 549216 4543321 1532 084 -9 South Arturo IER19003 549216 4543320 1532 105 -9 South Arturo IER19006 549269 4543400 1516 153 -2 South Arturo IER19007 549269 4543400 1516 136 -13 South Arturo IER19009 549271 4543403 1515 102 -10 South Arturo IER19010 549271 4543403 1515 085 -13 South Arturo IER19013 549408 4543320 1519 257 2 South Arturo IER19016 549408 4543320 1519 260 -9 South Arturo IER19017 549408 4543320 1519 275 -7 South Arturo IER19020 549443 4543363 1508 233 5 South Arturo IER19021 549443 4543363 1508 258 4 South Arturo IER19022 549273 4543506 1482 273 2 South Arturo IER19024 549273 4543506 1482 106 -1 South Arturo IER19025 549272 4543418 1496 098 1 South Arturo IER19026 549272 4543418 1496 107 1 South Arturo IER19027 549272 4543418 1496 098 1 South Arturo IER19028 549273 4543506 1482 082 2 South Arturo IER19031 549273 4543506 1482 119 7 South Arturo IER19032 549273 4543506 1482 113 -4 South Arturo IER19033 549273 4543506 1482 110 -5 South Arturo IER19035 549273 4543506 1482 097 -5 South Arturo IER19036 549216 4543322 1532 090 -8 South Arturo GER19001 549254 4543402 1497 003 18 South Arturo GER19002 549254 4543402 1497 007 -15 South Arturo MAD19001 548568 4542631 1792 124 -80 South Arturo MAD19002 548693 4542564 1776 257 -68 South Arturo MAD19004 548593 4542403 1743 079 -81 South Arturo MAD19005 548581 4542368 1756 085 -82 South Arturo MAD19007 548391 4542619 1720 150 -76 South Arturo MAD19021 548539 4542860 1775 088 -70

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Ewan Downie, President & CEO, info@premiergoldmines.com or at 1.888.346.1390

