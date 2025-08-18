Premier Ford announces $1.6 billion funding boost for municipal infrastructure at 2025 AMO Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today at the 2025 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford announced an additional $1.6 billion for the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program.

AMO welcomes the boost in funding for core infrastructure projects, like roads and water systems, that support communities and growth. AMO has called for infrastructure investments to support growth, build more homes, and provide economic stimulus in the face of the trade dispute with the United States and global economic uncertainty.

"Investments in municipal infrastructure have consistently proven to be the best way to protect local, provincial and national economies," said Robin Jones, AMO President. "These investments will not just help to build homes, they will provide thousands of jobs in communities across the province and lay the foundation for long-term productivity. We commend Premier Ford for these important investments."

Municipalities are committed to supporting the Province's ambitious growth agenda and doing all they can to help achieve it. Despite rising construction costs, municipalities are increasing infrastructure investment this year to support more housing and economic development. Municipal applications to existing infrastructure programs have been robust, demonstrating no shortage of shovel ready projects that can make a meaningful impact province-wide.

AMO is calling for a stimulus investment of $3.45 billion annually over five years from both provincial and federal sources for municipal infrastructure and social housing. These investments would help to mitigate the negative impacts on Ontario's economy and help save jobs across the province, by:

Protecting 14,000 jobs that would be lost in 2026 alone, including almost 5,000 in the construction sector, and

Reducing Ontario's GDP contraction by 28 per cent and adding $17.6 billion back into the Ontario economy over the next five years.

Stimulus investments would lead to ongoing productivity gains totaling as much as $6 billion in 2029 alone. The provincial announcements today are a considerable contribution to this stimulus investment.

"It will take investment from all governments to address the need for core infrastructure that underpins our economy," said Robin Jones, AMO President. "Investing in municipal infrastructure now will pay off in long-term productivity."

The annual AMO conference is an important opportunity for municipal and provincial leaders from across Ontario to come together, address shared challenges and make Ontario's communities, and the province as a whole, more successful.

AMO launched an Indigenous Relations Action Plan at the Conference, working with partners to strengthen municipal-Indigenous relationships. Tomorrow, delegates will turn their attention to a full day of sessions on pressing municipal priorities. The plenary program will include The Honourable Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and the Ministers' Forum, a Q&A opportunity with Cabinet ministers. Concurrent sessions will explore housing and land-use planning, municipal finance and economic development, Indigenous partnerships, and AI in municipal services. Program information is available at www.amo.on.ca or on the AMO Conference app for iPhone and Android. The Conference hashtag is #AMO2025.

AMO works to make municipal governments stronger and more effective. AMO brings together Ontario's 444 municipalities to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges. Follow AMO on LinkedIn, X: @AMOPolicy, and Instagram: @amopolicy.

Quick facts

Ontario municipalities own and operate almost $1 trillion worth of public infrastructure.

municipalities own and operate almost worth of public infrastructure. Over the next 10 years, municipalities are planning for more than $250 billion in capital expenditures – with around $100 billion related to growth.

in capital expenditures – with around related to growth. Municipalities are planning $51 billion in capital spending between 2025 and 2027. This represents more than 27,000 infrastructure projects and more than 19,000 new social housing units. With tariffs increasing project costs, municipal infrastructure projects already in progress need support to stay on track.

in capital spending between 2025 and 2027. This represents more than 27,000 infrastructure projects and more than 19,000 new social housing units. With tariffs increasing project costs, municipal infrastructure projects already in progress need support to stay on track. Municipalities invest $68 billion annually in the provincial and local economies. This spending includes about $26 billion annually on construction and $22 billion procuring other related goods and services.

