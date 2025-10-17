Association of Municipalities of Ontario Celebrates Local Government Week with Call for Civic Engagement

Build a place to belong by participating in local government

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - From October 19 to 25, 2025, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) invites Ontarians to celebrate Local Government Week, a time to recognize the vital role municipal governments play in shaping our communities and quality of life.

This year, the week also marks one year until the next municipal elections in Ontario, scheduled for October 2026. AMO is using this opportunity to spotlight the importance of local government, the services they provide and how people can get involved – whether by voting, volunteering, or even running for office.

"Municipal government is the order of government closest to the people," said AMO President Robin Jones. "Local governments make decisions that directly affect our roads, parks, libraries, emergency services, and so much more. By getting involved, people can help shape the future of their communities."

Running for office is not the only way to participate. Taking time to learn about candidates and casting a ballot is a critical responsibility of all voters. There are also countless ways to make a difference by volunteering, whether on citizen committees, with local community groups or for an election campaign.

To support those considering a deeper role in local democracy, AMO is highlighting resources and training programs designed for individuals thinking about running for the first time or seeking re-election.

The AMO Healthy Democracy Leaders Series is a free webinar featuring streams for existing elected officials and those who are considering a run for municipal office. Pre-registration is still required even though there is no charge.

AMO will also be sharing a guide on key things to know about running for office. AMO's Healthy Democracy Project webpage also offers a broad range of information and resources related to fostering thriving local democracies.

"Municipal leaders, staff and elected officials work to deliver quality services, build the communities we call home, and drive change from the ground up. We thank them all for their commitment," Jones added.

AMO works to make municipal governments stronger and more effective. AMO brings together Ontario's 444 municipalities to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges.

For more information on how to get involved and access AMO's candidate resources, visit www.amo.on.ca/healthy-democracy and www.amo.on.ca/amo-education-workshops

