Premier Eby's government is out of touch with British Columbia's values, recent attacks on independent retailers show

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbians are independent and resilient. They value family, community, and local businesses. It's these values that make British Columbia such a great place to live, raise a family and make a living. These same values inspire independent retailers to do their best for their customers and the communities they serve.

It's these values, too, that make Premier Eby's recent attacks on convenience stores so wrong. So out of touch.

"In what other industry would it be acceptable to take away opportunity from hard-working small businesses and hand it to large, impersonal chains or, in some cases, criminal organizations who care for nothing but profit?" asks Ray Kim. "Because that's exactly what Premier Eby's policies on tobacco, vaping and nicotine pouches do."

With stores closing and increased criminal activity related to illegal tobacco making people feel uncertain and unsafe, Eby's policies are hollowing out BC's small businesses and BC's communities.

"We've always felt so fortunate to be able to earn a good living serving the people in our communities. But, now, we feel afraid. Afraid for our livelihoods. Afraid for our families and our communities," continues Kim. "We all have a breaking point, and for many independent retailers like me that point is uncomfortably close."

It is sentiments like these that are driving Kim and hundreds of independent retailers across BC to fight for policies that support small businesses like theirs and, at the same time, combat criminal activity. Policies that will see the government:

Increase safety for small businesses and families by cracking down on illegal tobacco, illegal vaping products and illegal nicotine pouches.

Respecting consumer choice and convenience by allowing the sale of vaping products and nicotine pouches at independent retailers.

Valuing the contributions independent retailers make to BC communities, and consulting adequately when considering policies that impact businesses and livelihoods.

The values of independent retailers are the values of all British Columbians and, we would expect, of the government that represents all of us. We are calling for Premier Eby to immediately reverse the damage his government has done, and sit down with independent retailers to deliver real solutions that protect kids, families and communities and reflect the values we all hold dear.

