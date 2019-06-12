Premier Doug Ford joins Osler for official opening of new patient tower at Etobicoke General Hospital

Premier Ford, who is also MPP for the hospital's riding of Etobicoke North, provided remarks during the event and helped with the official ribbon-cutting. Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and MPP Eglinton-Lawrence, and Michael Ford, Toronto City Councillor for Ward 1, Etobicoke North also attended the celebration.

"Today is a celebration of transformation for Osler's Etobicoke General Hospital, and of the promise of innovative health care delivery for this community, for generations to come," said Jane McMullan, Board Chair, William Osler Health System. "The Government's commitment, together with that of our partners and this community, has been integral to the expansion of Etobicoke General and enabled greater access to the health care programs and services area residents need most. This is an incredibly exciting time for our community, and for the staff, physicians and volunteers who are so committed to this hospital."

This is the first major expansion of Etobicoke General Hospital, which opened in 1972. The new patient tower will add approximately 250,000 square feet of space to the hospital and house services most urgently needed by the community, including: a larger state-of-the-art emergency department; new Critical Care space; cardiology, respiratory and neurodiagnostic services; and expanded women's and children's space.

"This community has relied on the innovative, high-quality care delivered by Etobicoke General for over four decades, and it will continue to do so for many more to come as this hospital transforms into a state-of-the-art facility for the 21st century," said Dr. Brendan Carr, President and CEO, William Osler Health System. "This is a monumental milestone for Etobicoke General – one which enables us to deliver world-class care in a space that supports it, and allows us to truly deliver on Osler's Vision of patient-inspired health care without boundaries."

In August 2018, Osler also opened its new Etobicoke Wellness Centre (EWC) on the Etobicoke General Hospital site. The EWC is home to several outpatient and support services and replaced the site's aging medical office building.

"It's impossible to overstate the difference this expansion to Etobicoke General will have on health care in this community. Thanks to our incredible donors, Osler Foundation has raised a little under $22 million toward our $25 million goal to build and equip this space. But the job is not done," said Bob Peacock, Board Chair, William Osler Health System Foundation. "We are still working hard to close the funding gap and ensure this community has access to the care Etobicoke deserves."

From Thursday, June 20, services and clinics will begin moving into the new space and starting Sunday, June 23, patients will begin receiving care there. Revitalization of the older hospital building will continue into fall 2019 and beyond, to upgrade various patient care areas and modernize the original patient tower to ensure the community has access to the programs and services it needs now, and into the future.

For more information about Etobicoke General Hospital, visit www.williamoslerhs.ca

ABOUT WILLIAM OSLER HEALTH SYSTEM and FOUNDATION: William Osler Health System is a hospital system, which includes Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness and Etobicoke General Hospital, and serves 1.3 million residents of Brampton, Etobicoke and surrounding communities within the Central West Local Health Integration Network. Osler's emergency departments are among the busiest in Canada and its labour and delivery program is one of the largest in the province. William Osler Health System Foundation seeks to create a healthier community through giving by inspiring its communities to invest in exceptional health care close to home.

