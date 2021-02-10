Premier Doug Ford Congratulates DYMON Self Storage for Their Donation of Over 2,000,000 Certified Face Masks in Ontario

DYMON, with the help of several area politicians including MPP Christine Hogarth, MPP Rudy Cuzzetto, Councillor James Pasternak, and Associate Minister Michael Tibollo, delivered certified DYMON Face Masks to over 200 charitable and community organizations including GlobalMedic, Second Harvest, Covenant House, Canadian Mental Health Association, Canadian Red Cross, Diabetes Canada, Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Fred Victor Centre, StepStones for Youth, PACE Independent Living, Compass Food Bank, Seeds of Hope, The Ottawa Mission, The Ottawa Housing Corporation, The Elizabeth Bruyere Centre, and Habitat for Humanity. DYMON's donation is believed to be the largest single private corporate donation of PPE in the province and reflects their corporate commitment to philanthropy and pledge to donate 50% of their profits and 50% of the value creation of their company to charity over time.

"I continue to be inspired by the incredible generosity of Ontarians," said Ontario Premier, Doug Ford. "I want to congratulate DYMON Self Storage on the amazing donation of over 2 million masks that will help protect the most vulnerable in Ontario, this is what the Ontario Spirit is all about and together, we will get through this."

Made to exacting standards, DYMON's commercial grade face masks are individually packaged and have a five-layer construction designed to filter at least 95% of particles to help reduce the exposure to airborne contaminants, including the coronavirus. Featuring a better seal against the wearer's face than surgical or cotton face masks, the DYMON Face Mask design ensures that individuals are "protected from others" and "others are protected from them".

"Brent Wilson and I firmly believe in supporting our local communities, particularly at this crucial time", said Glen Luckman, CEO of DYMON. "In response to COVID-19, we felt that it was critically important that DYMON certified Face Masks be made available to protect front line workers and clients being served by many important local charitable organizations and community groups."

Through its Guest-focused approach, DYMON has entirely changed the self storage industry. A proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, DYMON Self Storage is rapidly expanding its footprint in the GTA with plans to build more than eighty (80) of its industry leading facilities. Besides its ten (10) facilities in Ottawa, DYMON opened the world's largest storage facility at 1460 The Queensway in Etobicoke (across from IKEA), as well as in Brampton on Airport Road (near Queen Street E.). DYMON Self Storage will also be opening another of its state-of-the-art facilities in Oshawa at Five Points Mall in March 2021.

