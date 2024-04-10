Premier Doug Ford announces York University's School of Medicine to open in 2028

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 3, 2024, Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a formal announcement that York University will be opening a new School of Medicine. "As the first medical school in Canada focused primarily on training family doctors, this new school will make an enormous impact in the lives of people in York Region and across Ontario," Ford remarked, speaking at the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct. The Premier went on to further outline the school's primary function would be to train family doctors. "Today's announcement is part of our plan to connect more Ontario families to more convenient care, including primary care," he said.

This announcement came after $9 million in start-up funding was outlined in the 2024 provincial budget the previous week.

Reached for comment, Rhonda Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor of York University said, "These new investments to support increased physician education in Ontario come at a critical time and mark an important milestone in York's trajectory as an internationally recognized leader in higher education. Amidst growing demand for family doctors and other primary care general specialists, I want to thank Premier Ford and his government for being responsive to this pressing need, for their vision and clear commitment to York's School of Medicine—and a healthier future for Ontarians."

The City of Vaughan has agreed to transfer the land needed for the new School of Medicine to York University, which will be built in the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct beside Mackenzie Health's Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

A long-time leader in health education and research, York University has made a concerted effort to expand health and health-related programs in several of its faculties over the past 15 years. Most prominently, the university has made investments in its Faculty of Health, which will spearhead plans for the educational components within the new School of Medicine, including teaching and research.

