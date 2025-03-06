Premier Construction Software Launches Cortex DM: Eliminating Costly Rework and Delays in Construction Projects

MARKHAM, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Every year, mismanaged drawings and outdated project data cost construction firms millions in rework and delays. Today, Premier Construction Software is tackling this problem head-on with the launch of Cortex Drawing Management (Cortex DM)—an AI-powered platform that ensures teams always have access to the latest, most accurate project information, preventing costly mistakes before they happen.

Revolutionizing How Construction Teams Work

For enterprise construction companies, project delays, rework, and miscommunication aren't just headaches—they're profit killers. Outdated drawings lead to errors in the field, RFIs take too long to resolve, and teams waste hours chasing information that should be at their fingertips.

Cortex DM eliminates these bottlenecks by providing a real-time, cloud-based system where Contractors, Architects, Engineers, and Project Managers can instantly access and collaborate on the latest drawings. With AI-driven automation and seamless integration, construction firms can work smarter, reduce risk, and keep projects on schedule and on budget.

What Makes Cortex DM a Must-Have?

Eliminates Costly Rework – Say goodbye to outdated drawings and miscommunication. Cortex DM ensures every stakeholder is working with the latest version, reducing errors and rework.

Accelerates Project Approvals – Cortex DM cuts RFI response times by up to 50%, helping teams avoid unnecessary delays and keep construction moving.

Seamless, Unlimited Collaboration – Unlike traditional platforms that charge per user, Cortex DM allows unlimited external users at no extra cost, ensuring seamless coordination between contractors, engineers, and consultants.

AI-Powered Risk Prevention – Cortex DM's predictive AI proactively flags potential project risks, suggests corrective actions, and provides instant responses through interactive chat, keeping teams ahead of issues before they escalate.

Mobile-Optimized with Offline Access – Whether in the office or on-site, teams can access and update project details on any device, anywhere. Even in remote areas, Cortex DM's offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted productivity.

What Industry Leaders Are Saying

"Cortex has been an invaluable asset to our global organization, streamlining project management and significantly improving efficiency," said Jarrod Wales, Global Contracts Administrator, OneSchool Global. "With numerous moving parts across multiple regions, we needed a centralized system to manage project documents, automate workflows, and enhance collaboration. Cortex delivers on all fronts."

Karoline Lapko, CEO of Premier Construction Software, added, "Cortex DM isn't just another drawing management tool—it's the intelligence layer that keeps construction teams aligned and projects on track. By reducing errors, preventing rework, and driving real-time collaboration, we're helping construction firms build smarter and more profitably."

Don't let outdated drawings and project miscommunication cost your company time and money. See how Cortex DM can transform your workflow—schedule a demo today.

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software provides industry-leading financial management, project execution, and field collaboration solutions, all powered by AI. Operating globally across North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the UAE, Premier is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., committed to driving innovation and improving project outcomes in the construction industry.

