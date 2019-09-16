Premier Bolsters Operations Team with the Addition of Peter van Alphen

THUNDER BAY, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG:TSX) (PIRGF:US) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter van Alphen is joining the Company as its Chief Operating Officer. Peter brings to Premier a successful track record of mine development and operations. In this role Peter will oversee the Company's mining and development Projects including the Mercedes and South Arturo mines, and will lead development planning for Premier's advanced-stage projects including Hardrock (Greenstone Gold) and Cove.

Peter brings to Premier more than twenty years of progressive leadership and management of various mining operations from construction projects through to production that will prove valuable for stakeholders as the Company continues to build out its pipeline of growth projects. Most recently, Peter served as the Country Manager for Canada for Pan American Silver, Vice-President of Operations at Tahoe Resources, and Vice-President of Operations at Lake Shore Gold Corp overseeing their Canadian Operations. Prior to his role at Lake Shore, Peter's broad Canadian operational experience included five years as Mine Manager and Project Manager with FNX Mining.

"A top priority for Premier is to build an industry-best operations team to facilitate our aggressive plans to realize substantial production growth over the next several years" commented Ewan Downie, President & CEO. "We look forward to Peter's contribution as we grow our Company in a safe and sustainable manner. Peter's diverse experience will complement our existing team as we advance our key assets and assess additional producing opportunities to achieve this goal."

Premier remains focused on building its mining business towards mid-tier gold producer status. In addition to its producing Mercedes Mine and the two near development projects at South Arturo, the Company is beginning to plan for future operations with the advancement of permitting, community agreements and detailed technical refinements of a potential mine plan for the Greenstone Gold Mines open pit project, Hardrock. Advanced exploration work continues on a potential underground plan for the 100%-owned Cove Property in Nevada and the company remains committed to achieving long term and sustainable growth through exploration of geologically prospective properties in favourable jurisdictions.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer with a respected exploration and development pipeline of high-quality precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines - South Arturo and Mercedes - as well as mine development opportunities at McCoy-Cove in Nevada and Hardrock in Ontario.



