Preliminary Economic Assessment - Investor Webinar

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) advises that Ken Brinsden, the Company's President, CEO and Managing Director, will host a live investor webinar today, to present the findings of the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, reported in the announcement dated 21 August, "PEA Highlights Shaakichiuwaanaan Project as a Potential North American Lithium Raw Materials Supply Base".

Mr Brinsden will update investors on the key findings of the PEA, with the opportunity for investors, analysts and shareholders to submit questions via the online Q&A webinar portal following the completion of Mr Brinsden's presentation. Alternatively, questions can be submitted in advance via email to the Company's Investor Relations managers – Brad Seward (Australia/Asia) and Olivier Caza-Lapointe (North America/Europe).

Registration Details

The webinar will commence at 8.30am Australian Western Standard Time / 10.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time / 8.30pm Canadian Eastern Daylight Time and will last approximately 45 minutes. Investors, shareholders and media can register to attend the webinar via the following link:

https://www.bigmarker.com/read-corporate/Patriot-Battery-Metals-TSX-PMET-ASX-PMT-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment-PEA-Confirms-Shaakichiuwaanaan-Project-as-a-Future-North-American-Lithium-Raw-M

A recording of the webinar will be released through Patriot's website and social media platforms for the benefit of investors in North American time zones.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Brad Seward
Vice President, Investor Relations
T: +61 400 199 471
E: [email protected]

Nicholas Read – Australian media inquiries
Read Corporate
Tel: +61 419 929 046
E: [email protected]



Olivier Caza-Lapointe

Head, Investor Relations – North America

T: +1 (514) 913-5264

E: [email protected]



About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

____________________________________ 1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li 2 O and 163 ppm Ta 2 O 5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O (open pit), 0.60% Li 2 O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li 2 O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.