CED grants $495,000 to rebuild Preissac community centre.

PREISSAC, QC, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a non-repayable contribution of $495,000 for the Municipalité de Preissac to rebuild its community centre. This CED support, granted through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), will enable the Municipality to demolish the current community centre in order to build a new one with a larger footprint. It will thus be able to enhance and vary the activities offered to citizens, including day camps, a soccer club, theatrical activities, and other events organized by the municipality.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"The community centre rebuild is very good news for the Preissac community. Thanks to this project, it will be possible to offer better and more varied cultural and sports activities to residents. This support attests to our government's commitment to boost development in communities of every size in order to improve well-being across every region. It is now time to encourage being together again and to assist our communities so they can overcome the effects of the pandemic."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"For the Municipalité de Preissac, the financial support from CED announced by Minister Pascale St‑Onge signals an interest in doing things together and will enable us to energize our citizens around a multi-functional community centre."

Donald Rheault, Mayor of Preissac

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

