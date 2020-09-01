Pregnancies Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today marks the first day of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Month in Canada, and Surrey Place is urging those pregnant or trying to conceive to consider their COVID-19 coping mechanisms.

Many news articles since the start of the pandemic have noted an increase or change in alcohol and substance use and this may be related to the stress and disruptions caused by the infectious disease. The societal repercussions of the outbreak, combined with the fact that half of all pregnancies are unplanned1, makes this FASD Awareness Month critical to raise awareness for the effects of prenatal alcohol exposure.

"We know, unequivocally, that the COVID-19 pandemic has left many unforeseen consequences in its wake, impacting nearly every facet of our lives," said Dr. Valerie Temple, Clinical Psychologist and Professional Practice Leader at Surrey Place. "With that, it's important to develop healthy alternatives to cope with the anxiety and stress since there is no known safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy."

FASD is a diagnostic term used to describe impacts on the brain and body of individuals prenatally exposed to alcohol. It is a lifelong disability. Individuals with FASD will experience some degree of challenges in their daily living and need support in areas such as physical health, learning, memory, attention, communication, emotional regulation, and social skills to reach their full potential.

Mental Health and Pregnancy Resources

Those who are pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant should seek information and supports to reduce the risk of FASD.

Access the Government of Canada's website for mental health resources. Visit PregnancyInfo.ca, a website from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada , for more information about substance use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Ask your primary care provider questions about your alcohol intake.

Importance of an FASD Diagnosis

Dr. Temple also has advice for those who feel that they or a loved one may have FASD: "a diagnosis can be life-changing in helping an individual with FASD get access to the right services and supports. It can improve a person's quality of life and build resiliency."

To learn more about the FASD diagnostic services at Surrey Place, visit www.surreyplace.ca/fasd-services/ .

Fast Facts

Studies suggest that up to 4 per cent of individuals in Canada have FASD. That's 1,503,600 people today[2].

This FASD Awareness Month, Surrey Place is hosting a series of webinars. To learn more or register, visit www.surreyplace.ca/fasd-series.

About Surrey Place

At Surrey Place we provide an inclusive, interdisciplinary approach to support infants, children, youth and adults living with developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and blind low vision.

