Predictive Success Celebrates 20 Years as Elite Partner of The Predictive Index® and Global Leadership in Talent Optimization

WHITBY, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Predictive Success Corporation, a proud Canadian company and longtime Elite Partner of The Predictive Index®, is celebrating 20 years of empowering organizations across North America to optimize their talent, strengthen teams, and drive performance through science-based people analytics.

As the largest Predictive Index (PI) partner in number of total clients globally, Predictive Success has more organizations under subscription than any other firm in the PI network. Each year, Predictive Success trains over 1,000 leaders, and to date has certified more than 15,000 leaders as Predictive Index analysts—transforming the way businesses hire, lead, and scale across industries. "Predictive Success has been a remarkable ambassador of The Predictive Index for two decades," said Rabih Shanshiry, SVP at The Predictive Index. "Their consistency, client-first approach, and elite performance are unmatched." John McGuinnes, CFO of The Predictive Index, added, "Dave and his team embody what it means to build high-performing teams. We look forward to the next 20 years of growth together."

Serving clients coast to coast in Canada and throughout the United States, Predictive Success provides consulting and training in both official languages. Its client roster includes leaders from industries ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to tech, professional sports, and public service.

"Twenty years ago, we set out with a belief that great companies are built by great people—and great data," said Dave Lahey, Founder and CEO of Predictive Success. "Today, we are proud to be the most trusted PI partner worldwide, helping our clients unlock the full potential of their teams."

Beyond business, Predictive Success is committed to giving back. The company proudly supports Chalice.ca and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, where it funds an immunotherapy research associate annually. Predictive Success is also a corporate award recipient from Ronald McDonald House Charities in both Markham and Toronto, recognizing ongoing contributions to families in need.

The company's impact has not gone unnoticed. Predictive Success is a three-time recipient of the Profit 500 Growth Award, and a former Globe and Mail Top 400 Growth Company in Canada. As Predictive Success enters its third decade, it continues to innovate at the forefront of talent optimization—integrating AI, people analytics, and leadership science to build thriving workplaces.

