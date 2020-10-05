Predictive AI Announces ThermalPass Commercial Launch Date

Predictiv AI is pleased to confirm it has transitioned out of the prototype phase and into production planning and manufacturing go-to-market phase. This new phase has been established based on a month of quality control and performance stress tests conducted by one of the world's leading intelligent sensor, aeronautical and space science engineering firms, Makel Engineering Inc. (" Makel "). Makel works with NASA and other exemplary organizations providing the highest global standard of engineering.

This sets in motion immediate commercialization plans for ThermalPass and confirms the efficacy and marketable functionality of the fever-detection system. Predictiv AI is proud to confirm its commercial launch of ThermalPass, on October 13th, 2020 at a demonstration ceremony at Anderson Haulage, a trucking company that employs more than 200 persons.

"Keeping my employees safe is my number one priority as we continue to manage through this pandemic and recruit protocols that will keep our employees safe," said Michael Anderson, President of Anderson Haulage. "ThermalPass is the perfect solution for us to offer another layer of protection in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to keep our workplace as safe as possible. ThermalPass is a no-brainer. It blends into our working environment, while autonomously scanning body temperatures to make sure we maintain a fever-free work environment."

ThermalPass was developed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other fever-bearing contagions in high-traffic locations, such as supermarkets, schools, office buildings, subways and train stations, hospitals, long-term care facilities, movie theaters, sports arenas and more.

"For months we have been working with various organizations and businesses, in different verticals, collecting their feedback on what is important to their workplaces and public spaces as it relates to COVID-19 readiness," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "We learned much about the multiple uses ThermalPass can have for these industries and built an extensive pipeline for sales as we bring our system to market."

ThermalPass's distinctive advantages over the competition are many, predominately its use of medical-grade sensors over camera-based solutions that have the possibility of infringing on a person's privacy. ThermalPass takes 480 temperature readings per second without encroaching on an individual's privacy or violate social distancing rules.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI:

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and CEO, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]