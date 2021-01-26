Predictiv AI Signs TFG Concepts to Represent ThermalPass to its Clients Across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets is pleased to announce that TFG Concepts Inc. ("TFG") has joined ThermalPass as a channel reseller to drive sales across Canada. TFG is a sales agency with more than three decades of expertise representing over 20 international manufacturers and brands throughout North America in the retail, commercial, hospitality and food services industries.

"I am very excited to partner with ThermalPass, unquestionably one of the most effective devices on the market to detect elevated temperatures and ultimately mitigate the spread of COVID -19. TFG is proudly partnered with major retailers such as Canadian Tire, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart, to name a few, and we look forward to introducing ThermalPass to our partners," said Ian Gough, CEO of TFG Concepts. "We are looking forward to seeing all major facilities, within our partnership network, utilizing this Canadian made technology to protect their employees, customers, constituents, students, and patients against this horrendous virus."

"We're thrilled to announce our new reseller agreement with TFG," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "I firmly believe TFG's established partnerships, with Canada's most well-known brands, will be a key factor to the success of ThermalPass in the Canadian retail sector. Our strategy is to attract and work with channel partners already entrenched within our target markets and industries in an effort to accelerate demand for ThermalPass units. TFG fits perfectly within this strategy"

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

