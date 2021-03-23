Predictiv AI's Weather Telematics Partners with Propel IT to Accelerate Commercialization of IT SAAS Fleet Safety Platform

Propel is a technology and data company that maximizes safety and efficiency in commercial fleets, who have been serving the transportation and logistics industry in the United States for more than 9 years. Propel is focused on improving driver safety, lowering insurance costs, and reducing environmental impact through fuel savings. Once commercially deployed and integrated, the Alert Fleet system will run as a SAAS model with a monthly recurring revenue component proportionate to the number of vehicles within a customer's fleet.

"Smarter driving to us means preventing and reducing the impact of accidents for drivers and others on the road. By integrating Alert Fleet with our existing software offerings, our users will now have access to unparalleled real-time advanced hazardous road condition alerts which greatly enhances our efforts to save lives and minimize accidents that could otherwise have been preventable," said Michael Dieschbourg, President of Propel IT. "The goal is to constantly improve our products in order to help improve driver safety, transportation infrastructure safety and minimize supply chain disruption. Integrating Alert Fleet enhances our suite of offerings and positions us to be one of the most unique fleet safety solutions in market."

"The demand for safer driving is always increasing and has been further heightened as critical supply chains continue to be challenged by the impact of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, fatal accidents are actually up, while miles driven are down in the United States," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "With multiple clients in North America, Propel IT is the ideal fleet solutions company to integrate with, already having many synergistic clients built into their network. We're very excited about the opportunity of having Alert Fleet part of a full end-to-end solution for fleet management and optimization. We look forward to working with Propel IT on Alert Fleet and other novel integrations as we continue to innovate."

About Propel IT

Propel is a technology and data company for risk management in fleets and commercial auto insurance that maximizes safety as well as efficiency in commercial fleets. With millions of miles, data, and risk hotspots noted across the United States, Propel has helped their commercial fleet customers to eliminate critical events by over 50% via a reduction in adverse behaviors utilizing big data and benchmarking driver behavior. Propel offers years of transportation industry experience with a strong team of professionals who have served over 10,000 drivers while delivering positive ROI consistently. The Propel software platform uses proprietary probabilistic models, machine learning algorithms, and dynamic safety routing to deliver the best results to our insurance partners and fleets.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

